(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Valoris
Management's 'High Standards(mar)' National Asset Manager
Rating. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating recognises Valoris Management's disciplined portfolio
management
process, which has gained in research resources and depth, its
solid compliance
and control framework, and an integrated technological platform
covering front-
to back-office functions. The rating also reflects the company's
well-established position with Moroccan institutional investors
and financial
institutions.
Main challenges facing the company are further diversifying its
investor base
and developing its footprint outside of the institutional
segment, enhancing the
scalability of operational workflows as the number of portfolios
grows and
developing investment risk management practices.
Valoris Management's 'High Standards(mar)' rating is based on
the following
category scores:
Company: Good
Controls: High
Investments: Highest (revised from High)
Operations: High
Technology: High
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards (mar)' category
demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers strong
relative to the standards applied by domestic institutional
investors.
Company
Valoris Management is an entrepreneurial Moroccan asset
management company owned
by its two co-founding partners and, to a lesser extent, by
other senior
executives of the company. Growth in its assets under management
(AUM) has
allowed the company to keep up with industry developments and to
maintain its
position as the sixth largest Moroccan asset manager by AUM, and
the first
non-bank or -insurance affiliate. It is well-established with
local
institutional investors and banking groups and plans to grow in
the corporate
and high-net-worth segments. Valoris Management's solid
profitability
nevertheless remains sensitive to the concentration of its
investor base.
Teams are appropriately sized given the number and complexity of
the funds
managed. Valoris Management's governance is appropriate and
supports alignment
of interests with investors. Capital Gestion Group, the asset
manager's parent,
is developing corporate finance, including bond origination, and
brokerage
activities. Potential conflicts of interests that may result
from these
activities are addressed through a Chinese wall policy and
oversight by the
group's compliance officer.
Controls
The control framework allows solid coverage of risk areas. It
benefits from
strong oversight from the compliance and control officer,
independently of the
investment and operational teams, complemented by the company's
risk committee.
Recently-updated procedures and documented controls further
support the
effectiveness of the operational and control environment. Pre-
and post-trade
controls on compliance with investment guidelines and trading
rules are
automatically performed by the central position-keeping tool.
Internal control
achieved ISAE 3402 type I certification in 2015. Investment risk
management
primarily rests with the portfolio management team.
Investments
Valoris Management's investment processes focus on domestic
financial markets
for the management of fixed-income, money market, equity and
balanced markets
portfolios. Portfolio management follows a disciplined
committee-driven
approach, combining top-down and bottom-up inputs. The addition
of a chief
economist position, together with refined quantitative tools,
has contributed to
more in-depth and focused research and decision-making. Credit
selection has to
comply with a list of eligible issuers set by the company's risk
committee.
Operations
Middle- and back-office teams are adequately staffed given
volumes and
instruments used and following a more efficient use of
electronic filing and
approval. Operational and valuation procedures have been
updated; they are
adequately controlled and robustly supported by Manar, a local
vendor
application. Order-matching with brokers and counterparties is a
largely manual
process. Similarly, reconciliations with custodians are manually
performed daily
on cash and monthly on securities. Work is in progress for the
automation of
subscription/redemption information flow via Maroclear.
Technology
Manar is the central tool for position-keeping, order
management, controls on
investment compliance and middle- and back-office activities. It
provides
comprehensive and integrated coverage of the company's needs.
Regularly tested,
the business continuity plan includes a back-up server that is
physically
updated weekly and a recovery site.
Valoris Management is the asset management arm of Capital
Gestion Group for
open-ended funds. At end-June 2015, Valoris Management was
managing MAD21.6bn
(EUR2bn) worth of assets. In line with the overall local market,
most of these
assets are concentrated in domestic fixed income and money
market assets (95%).
The company employs seven investment professionals, four middle-
and
back-officers and one compliance and control officer. Some
activities such as
commercial, IT, administrative and financial functions are
outsourced to Capital
Gestion Group as part of resource mutualisation within the
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
material operational loss, heightened staff turnover or
deterioration of
processes and policies. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded.
Conversely,
significantly improved investor diversification and the
development of
investment risk management could lead to a rating upgrade.
