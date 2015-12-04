(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) (This release refers to an amended
report titled
2016 Outlook: Finance and Leasing Companies - Competition Rising
but Credit
Profiles Stable, originally published Dec. 3, 2015.)
Asset quality reversion, growing regulatory scrutiny and
profitability pressures
are among the challenges facing finance and leasing companies
(FLCs) globally in
the coming year, supporting Fitch Ratings' negative sector
outlook for 2016.
The Rating Outlook for FLCs, however, is Stable, reflecting
steady funding and
liquidity profiles, a modestly positive impact from rising
interest rates, and
manageable leverage levels following a period of de-levering
post-crisis and a
more measured approach moving forward.
The 2016 finance and leasing company outlook report published
today addresses
FLC subsectors including auto loan/lease, credit cards, student
loans, consumer
unsecured, mortgage servicing, aircraft leasing, railcar
leasing, truck rental
and leasing, and commercial fleet leasing. Fitch recognizes that
the market
dynamics may vary by subsector and by region, but the report
identifies major
trends expected to affect all players in the coming year.
Regulatory scrutiny and asset quality reversion are the top
factors contributing
to expected pressures on earnings for the next year. Consumer
finance companies
in particular are expected to begin to be challenged by asset
quality
deterioration, as Fitch expects U.S. auto lenders to continue to
loosen
underwriting standards as competition in the subsector heats up.
Credit card
issuers will also likely experience modestly deteriorating asset
quality, given
loan growth, portfolio seasoning and potential increased debt
service burdens in
a rising rate environment.
On the regulatory front, consumer finance companies are expected
to continue to
feel the most direct effects in 2016. The private student loan
industry, for
example, is a continual area of focus for policymakers. As
marketplace lending
activity increases, regulatory scrutiny of the business is
expected to
intensify, as evidenced by several European countries narrowing
in on consumer
lenders thus far in 2015.
On the commercial finance side, the pressures are viewed as less
acute, although
residual value risk looms, particularly for truck and commercial
fleet leasing
companies. A relative bright spot, however, is the aircraft
leasing subsector,
which will likely continue on its positive growth trajectory
supported by
increasing global air traffic, tailwinds from low fuel prices,
strong lease
rates and expected industry consolidation as more players have
entered the
space.
Fitch anticipates that leverage metrics will remain stable
across nearly all
asset classes despite new origination activity and acquisitive
growth
opportunities, as expected earnings growth will support
potential capital needs.
Leverage metrics remain below pre-crisis levels given more
conservative leverage
policies post-crisis and the uneven economic recovery.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34-93-323-8403
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: Finance and Leasing Companies -- Amended
here
