LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-Term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's key credit strengths are its exceptionally strong
fiscal and external
metrics and, at around USD 48/barrel, one of the lowest fiscal
break-even Brent
oil prices among Fitch-rated oil exporters. Forecast fiscal and
external
surpluses will continue to add to the country's existing
buffers, if at a lower
rate than historically. These strengths are tempered by Kuwait's
heavily
oil-dependent economy, a degree of geopolitical risk, and weak
scores on
measures of governance and ease of doing business.
Kuwait has ample assets to cover medium-term spending needs. We
expect total
assets managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to reach
USD472bn (377%
of GDP) in FY2015/16 (FY15) and continue to rise beyond that due
to investment
returns and on-going transfers of revenue. Based on unofficial,
publicly
available sources, we estimate KIA assets were USD456bn (298% of
GDP) at the end
of FY14, up from USD424bn at the end of FY13. KIA assets could
be used to cover
more than six years' worth of government spending, and we expect
this coverage
ratio to be maintained. At an expected 8.3% of GDP in 2015, debt
will be one of
the lowest for Fitch-rated sovereigns.
Even as total KIA assets rise, we expect that its General
Reserve Fund (GRF),
the purpose of which is to cover immediate government spending
needs, will
slowly shrink from the estimated USD85bn in FY14. The GRF, which
is mostly
invested domestically, receives the balance of revenue and
expenditure excluding
investment income and after the transfer of at least 10% of
total revenue to the
Reserve Fund for Future Generations (RFFG), which is entirely
invested abroad.
The transfer to the RFFG has been 25% of revenue in each of the
past three
years, but we assume that from FY15 it will revert to the 10%
specified by law.
GRF should still continue to be able to cover at least one year
of government
spending. We expect external assets managed by the KIA to rise
to USD405bn (324%
of GDP) in FY15.
We expect the general government to maintain a surplus of
KWD1.8bn (4.9% of GDP)
in FY15, down from KWD8bn in FY14, including investment income
but before
transfers to the RFFG. This is driven almost entirely by a fall
in oil-related
receipts. Similarly, we forecast that the current account
balance will fall to
USD5bn (4.1% of GDP) in 2015, interrupting a history of
double-digit surpluses
since 1999. Under our baseline oil price assumptions, fiscal and
external
balances will recover in 2016-2017, although they will be held
back by a pick-up
in capital spending and the domestic economy.
In response to the deterioration in revenues, the government is
implementing
cuts to current expenditure as per its FY15 budget passed in
July this year
(three months into the fiscal year, which starts in April).
Goods and services
expenditure was down 50% yoy in the first six months of the FY
and subsidy
payments have fallen, both as a result of the lower oil prices;
the wage bill
has remained roughly constant. Our assumptions for the full FY
are aligned with
these outturns. Capital spending has grown in the first six
months, and we
expect it to edge up to KWD2.2bn from KWD1.8bn for the full
year.
The government is considering fiscal reforms for implementation
in the FY16
budget. These include the introduction of VAT and a business
profit tax, an
expenditure cap below forecast FY15 levels, and a reform that
would standardise
pay across the public sector and constrain growth of the
government wage bill.
The authorities also considering a gasoline subsidy reform for
implementation in
early 2016, following partial elimination of diesel and kerosene
subsidies in
early 2015.
We estimate that real GDP will grow by 0.8% in 2015, after a
1.6% drop in 2014,
accelerating to 3.5%-4.0% over the following two years. The oil
sector has held
back real total growth over the past two years, and we expect it
to fall by 0.5%
in 2015 and rise by 3% a year thereafter, reflecting the Kuwait
Oil Company's
plans to increase capacity. We expect non-oil growth to be 2% in
2015 and
accelerate to 4% in the years beyond, after an increase of 1.2%
in 2014. Capital
spending will contribute more than half of overall growth.
Consumption will also
be a steady contributor, as reflected in the growth of private
credit and card
transactions.
Oil directly accounts for 50% of GDP and 60%-70% of fiscal and
external
revenues, and government contracts support much of the private
sector. Kuwait
ranks better than only around 50% of all countries in terms of
the World Bank's
governance and ease of doing business measures, compared with
80% for the median
'AA' country. The gap between Kuwait and is regional and rating
peers has been
increasing. Although the overall economic policy framework is a
weakness,
prudent and strict regulation by the Central Bank of Kuwait has
contributed to a
well-capitalised, liquid and profitable banking sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Sustained low oil prices that erode fiscal and external
buffers.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
- Adverse domestic political developments that are much more
severe than the
2012 protests.
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil
dependence, and
a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We forecast that Brent crude will average USD55/b in 2015-2016,
and USD65/b in
2017. We expect Kuwait to maintain stable or gradually rising
production
volumes, in line with its regional peers and plans to increase
oil production
capacity.
We assume that regional geopolitical conflicts will not directly
impact Kuwait
or its ability to trade.
We assume that the current parliament will maintain its broadly
constructive
relationship with the government, that any leadership succession
will be smooth,
and that the domestic political scene will be stable.
