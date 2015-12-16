(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that operating
conditions within the UK non-life company market are expected to
remain stable
in 2016.
Fitch expects the current direction of motor premiums to change,
with recent
rises stalling, as the consequences of the UK government's
autumn statement are
realised. A new set of measures by UK government to tackle the
exaggerated costs
of minor bodily injury claims was announced in November 2015.
Fitch expects
these measures will eventually lead to lower claims costs for
insurers but
expects motor insurers to respond cautiously until they see the
evidence of
reduced claims costs. Following three years of decline, further
reductions in
household rates are expected to be smaller, as insurers become
more sensitive to
lower profit margins. Low interest rates will continue to
suppress investment
income - the main contributor to insurers' earnings.
Nevertheless, Fitch maintains a Stable Rating Outlook on its
rated UK non-life
insurers, as the company market's strong capital adequacy and
stabilising
earnings offset pressures from low investment income and limited
growth
opportunities.
