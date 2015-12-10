(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report
published today that
the 2016 Outlook for the major Benelux banks is Stable,
reflecting a continued
economic recovery in the Netherlands, and benign and resilient
operating
environments in Belgium and Luxembourg.
Most banks' operations are largely domestic and should benefit
from accelerating
economic growth in the Netherlands and Belgium, and robust
growth in Luxembourg.
This will support asset quality metrics and result in low loan
impairment
charges.
Established local franchises, combined with concentrated banking
systems, drive
revenue generation, but margins will remain under pressure from
low interest
rates. Belgian banks are likely to report lower net interest
margins in 2016,
following a recent wave of mortgage refinancing and due to their
now limited
ability to further reduce deposit rates. In the Netherlands,
Fitch expects net
interest margins to remain broadly flat, due to limited room for
further funding
cost reduction.
Risk-weighted capitalisation of the major Benelux banks is
solid. While leverage
is comfortable for most Belgian banks, Dutch banks have somewhat
tighter
leverage due to low average risk weights. Fitch expects these
banks to be able
to meet shortfalls to the likely future minimum of 4% through
internal capital
generation and continued hybrid issuance. We believe that
evolving regulation
will not have a significant impact on banks' capitalisation in
2016. Dutch banks
would be sensitive to rules around mortgage risk weight
harmonisation, due to
low risk weights and high loan-to-value ratios in their mortgage
loan books.
The sector outlook is sensitive to an economic downturn or a
setback in the
Dutch economic recovery. Negative rating pressure could arise
from deterioration
in banks' earnings generation, and less prudent liquidity and
capital
management. Rating upgrades would be contingent on solid
internal capital
generation and a structural improvement in profitability.
The full report, '2016 Outlook: Major Benelux Banks', is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
