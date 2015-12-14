(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyd's
of London's
(Lloyd's) and Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd's Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. It has also affirmed the Society of
Lloyd's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its subordinated bonds
at 'A-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Lloyd's significant market position in
both insurance
and reinsurance classes, robust risk-adjusted capitalisation,
low financial
leverage and strong underwriting performance. These positives
are somewhat
offset by Lloyd's fairly high exposure to international
catastrophes.
Lloyd's wrote GBP15.5bn of premiums in 1H15, an increase of 7%
(1H14: GBP14.5bn)
over the equivalent period in 2014. Underwriting performance
remained in line
with the prior year despite continued pressure on rates. Lloyd's
reported a 1H15
combined ratio of 89.5%, up 2.1pp from 1H14 (87.4%) due to
increased major
claims and price softening.
Fitch recognises that Lloyd's continues to face a number of
headwinds that will
also test the wider (re)insurance industry. These include a
persistently low
yield investment environment and softening prices across certain
major
(re)insurance classes. The conservative and hence lower yield
investment
portfolio held by the Lloyd's Market means we view a
deterioration in technical
profits as the greatest risk to earnings across the rating
horizon.
Fitch believes that Lloyd's exposure to worldwide natural and
manmade
catastrophes is somewhat higher than its peers. This is
reflected in Lloyd's
combined ratio being more sensitive to catastrophic events than
peers. However,
market oversight by Lloyd's Performance Management Directorate
provides Fitch
with increased confidence that cross-cycle earnings volatility
is effectively
managed.
Fitch's assessment of Lloyd's risk adjusted capitalisation is
'Very Strong'
according to the agency's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). Fitch
expects
capitalisation to continue to support the ratings, assuming
future losses fall
within limits expected by Lloyd's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term unless Lloyd's
consistently
outperforms its 'AA-' rated (re)insurance peers, while
maintaining 'Very Strong'
capital adequacy.
A downgrade may occur if the net combined ratio remains above
97% for a
prolonged period of time or if capital adequacy, as measured by
Fitch's Prism
FBM, falls to a 'Strong' level (2014: 'Very Strong'). An
extended period of
underperformance or a proportionally larger net catastrophe loss
versus peers or
by market share could also lead to a downgrade.
