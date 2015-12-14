(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyd's of London's (Lloyd's) and Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. It has also affirmed the Society of Lloyd's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its subordinated bonds at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Lloyd's significant market position in both insurance and reinsurance classes, robust risk-adjusted capitalisation, low financial leverage and strong underwriting performance. These positives are somewhat offset by Lloyd's fairly high exposure to international catastrophes. Lloyd's wrote GBP15.5bn of premiums in 1H15, an increase of 7% (1H14: GBP14.5bn) over the equivalent period in 2014. Underwriting performance remained in line with the prior year despite continued pressure on rates. Lloyd's reported a 1H15 combined ratio of 89.5%, up 2.1pp from 1H14 (87.4%) due to increased major claims and price softening. Fitch recognises that Lloyd's continues to face a number of headwinds that will also test the wider (re)insurance industry. These include a persistently low yield investment environment and softening prices across certain major (re)insurance classes. The conservative and hence lower yield investment portfolio held by the Lloyd's Market means we view a deterioration in technical profits as the greatest risk to earnings across the rating horizon. Fitch believes that Lloyd's exposure to worldwide natural and manmade catastrophes is somewhat higher than its peers. This is reflected in Lloyd's combined ratio being more sensitive to catastrophic events than peers. However, market oversight by Lloyd's Performance Management Directorate provides Fitch with increased confidence that cross-cycle earnings volatility is effectively managed. Fitch's assessment of Lloyd's risk adjusted capitalisation is 'Very Strong' according to the agency's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). Fitch expects capitalisation to continue to support the ratings, assuming future losses fall within limits expected by Lloyd's. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term unless Lloyd's consistently outperforms its 'AA-' rated (re)insurance peers, while maintaining 'Very Strong' capital adequacy. A downgrade may occur if the net combined ratio remains above 97% for a prolonged period of time or if capital adequacy, as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM, falls to a 'Strong' level (2014: 'Very Strong'). An extended period of underperformance or a proportionally larger net catastrophe loss versus peers or by market share could also lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996652 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.