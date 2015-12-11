(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Western European Telecoms and Cable here LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the outlook for Western European telecoms and cable remains stable. The trend in the financial performance of European telecoms markets continues to gradually improve. Increased 4G and fibre coverage is increasing the utility and availability of high-speed broadband networks. This enables operators to offer improved bundles with higher value for an increased fee. Regulatory pressures from the past few years have been largely absorbed, along with the erosion of voice and SMS revenue. Several major European markets have seen in-country consolidation. As a result, pricing appears to have become more rational. The slight improvement in the macroeconomic backdrop has also helped. Anti-trust regulation remains a source of uncertainty. The more relaxed view on in-country consolidation that allowed mobile mergers in Austria, Germany and Ireland seems to have hardened. Anti-trust scrutiny of announced transactions in Belgium, Italy and the UK is likely to be more rigorous. For more information on Fitch's expectations for the sector in the coming year, see "2016 Outlook: Western European Telecoms and Cable" on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.