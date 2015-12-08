(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) Emerging Asia's real
GDP growth should
slow to 6.3% in 2016 as regional economic pressures continue to
add to a
challenging outlook, says Fitch Ratings. That said, effective
policy responses
and sovereign buffers should provide a degree of protection, and
the slowdown is
better understood as a normalisation of growth rates and not an
uncontrolled
collapse. A hard landing in China is unlikely, and growth in
India and in ASEAN
should pick up. We forecast emerging Asia as remaining the
fastest-growing
emerging markets region in 2016.
Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook, published yesterday,
forecasts global
growth to pick up slightly in 2016. Issues linked to lacklustre
trade and
investment growth remain. But major advanced economies such as
the US, Eurozone,
UK and Japan seem to have emerged relatively unscathed from the
slowdown in key
emerging markets in 2015. We forecast global growth to
accelerate to 2.6% in
2016 and 2.7% in 2017, from 2.3% in 2015.
In Asia-Pacific, the outlook remains challenging with added
economic pressures
from the continued slowdown in China's growth, sluggish global
trade growth, and
an expected rise in US rates and resulting dollar strength. The
expected
slowdown in emerging Asia, however, is likely to be driven
almost entirely by
China. Fitch forecasts Indian growth to accelerate to 8% in the
fiscal year
ending March 2017, while emerging Asia excluding China and India
should grow by
5.2% in 2016, up from 5% in 2015.
One potential downside risk to regional growth could come from
high
private-sector debt, which is still rising. Four Asian emerging
markets have the
highest ratios of bank private-sector credit to GDP of any
Fitch-rated emerging
markets - China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Upward pressure
on regional
interest rates stemming from the US may weigh on domestic demand
in more
indebted economies.
Fitch maintains its view that the China slowdown is part of a
broader structural
adjustment necessary to achieve a more sustainable growth
pattern. The data thus
far from 2015 supports this picture, with weak exports and
investments being
offset by relatively robust consumption and a solid labour
market. Importantly,
the scenario of a very sharp slowdown in Chinese growth
following the financial
market volatility in the summer has not played out. This has
reinforced the view
that China is likely to muddle through during its
structural-adjustment process
- and avoid a hard landing.
The Chinese authorities maintain significant resources and
capacity to avoid a
disorderly deceleration. Fitch has raised its forecast 2017
growth rate for
China to 6% from 5.5%, based on the latest Five-Year Plan which
suggests a
growth target of 6.5% for 2016-2020.
More broadly in Asia, sovereign rating outlooks are mostly
stable despite the
general outlook and mounting regional pressures. The risks of a
financial crisis
akin to 1997 are significantly mitigated. External balance
sheets are stronger
in the region; sovereigns rely less on foreign-currency funding
than in 1996;
and most countries now also benefit from flexible exchange-rate
regimes.
Macroeconomic policy responses thus far have also helped to
buffer credit
profiles. This is especially the case in Indonesia and Malaysia,
which stand out
as relatively more exposed to external risk factors than other
major economies
in the region such as the Philippines and Vietnam.
Fitch Ratings' latest economic forecasts and outlook can be
found in the "Global
Economic Outlook" report, published on 7 December, on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link below.
