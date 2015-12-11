(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Long- and
Short-Term
Ratings on PT Astra International Tbk's multi-finance
subsidiaries as follows:
- PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF): 'BBB-', 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
- PT Federal International Finance (FIF): 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
- PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF): 'AA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
- PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS): 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
The Outlooks are Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at
the end of this
commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings affirmations on ASF, FIF and SANF reflect Fitch's
expectation that
the companies will continue to benefit from strong support and
commitment from
their majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). AI
is Indonesia's
largest private company by market capitalisation, and dominates
the country's
automotive and heavy equipment sectors. It is 50.1% owned by
Jardine Cycle &
Carriage Ltd, which is part of the Jardine Matheson Group.
Both ASF and FIF are majority-owned by AI and significantly
contribute to
expanding the latter's car and motorcycle manufacturing and
distributor business
in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for AI's
car sales while
FIF provides direct financing services for the purchase of Honda
motorcycles
produced by Astra Honda Motor, a 50-50 joint venture between AI
and Honda Motor
Co., Ltd (A/Stable).
SANF's ratings take into account its limited importance to the
Astra Group. SANF
provides financing services to companies that buy heavy
equipment from PT United
Tractors Tbk, the Astra Group's heavy equipment distribution
subsidiary in
Indonesia. However, SANF's importance to AI, in Fitch's view, is
limited and not
as strong as that of ASF and FIF, as SANF has the smallest
franchise of 2.5% of
AI's total assets. The Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's
expectations that AI
will continue to support ASF, FIF and SANF if required.
The affirmation of TAFS's ratings reflects its strong support
from Toyota
Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major
shareholders. TFSC
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC;
A/Stable), one of
the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of
the Toyota group,
TAFS benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The
latter is derived
from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese
government-backed financial institutions.
TAFS also benefits from support from AI, the other major
shareholder,
particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car
distributor in
Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in
the country. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TMC and AI
will continue to
support TAFS if needed.
The significant weakening of the automobile market in Indonesia
and global
commodity markets has led to deterioration in asset quality and
profitability
among the four multi-finance companies and could impact their
standalone credit
profiles.
Fitch expects the profitability ASF, FIF and TAFS to be under
pressure in the
near to medium term due mainly to potential higher credit costs,
but high
provision coverage should help to cover credit losses through
economic cycles.
In 3Q15, net charge-offs increased moderately for ASF and TAFS
compared with
FIF, which focuses on more risky motorcycle financing. The
non-performing loan
(NPL) ratios of ASF, FIF and TAFS remained manageable at below
1% of total net
managed receivables at end-September 2015, which was lower than
its peers.
SANF's net charge-off and NPL ratio increased significantly
during 2014-3Q15 due
to its substantial exposure to commodity-related industries,
such as coal mining
and plantations, which have suffered a severe downturn since
2012. Fitch expects
SANF's asset quality to remain under pressure until there is a
substantial
global economic recovery that also lifts commodity prices.
DEBT RATINGS
The bonds and debt programmes of the four subsidiaries are rated
at the same
level as the issuers' National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings.
ASF's
foreign-currency notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
A significant drop in contribution from ASF, FIF and SANF to AI
in term of
credit sales would result in negative rating action. A notable
decline in AI's
ownership or significant increase of management independence
would also exert
downward pressure on the ratings of ASF, FIF and SANF, although
Fitch considers
this prospect to be remote in the foreseeable future, given the
importance of
ASF to AI's car business, FIF to AI's and Astra Honda Motor's
motorcycle
business, and SANF to AI's heavy equipment business.
Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on
TAFS's ratings
as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's
strategic role in
TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business.
Any change in AI's credit profile would have an impact on ASF's
IDR. There is no
rating upside for national ratings of ASF, FIF and TAFS as they
are rated at the
top of the national scale. For SANF, a significant increase of
its strategic
importance to AI - likely caused by higher AI ownership, and
common group
branding or a significant increase in SANF's asset contribution
to AI - may
result in positive rating action.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in the issuers' international and National Ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
ASF
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme II 2013
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
US dollar euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme 2015 and
tranches under the
programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
FIF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme I 2012
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme II 2015
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
SANF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond II affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah medium-term notes IV affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bonds tranches under programme I 2013
affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
TAFS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme I 2014
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bonds III 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
