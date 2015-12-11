(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
New Zealand-based Southsure Assurance Ltd.'s (Southsure) Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating to Positive from Stable, and affirmed the
IFS rating at
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Southsure's Outlook is revised to be consistent with that of its
parent,
Southland Building Society (SBS; Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating: BBB/Positive).
The affirmation of Southsure's rating reflects the operational
synergies it
receives from being part of a larger financial institution, SBS.
Fitch believes
SBS, which trades as SBS Bank, would be willing to provide
support to Southsure,
if needed, as Southsure provides complementary insurance
products to SBS's
customers. The relationship provides Southsure with access to
strong
distribution channels and a valuable customer base.
The rating also takes into consideration Southsure's
consistently sound
financial fundamentals. The insurer achieved a 17.5% pre-tax
return on assets in
the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) and averaged 15%
over the last
five years. For the six months ended 30 September 2015, its ROAE
and pre-tax ROA
were 36.3% and 19.1%, respectively, on an annualised basis.
Southsure's capital level is commensurate with its business
profile, although
the absolute capital base is modest. At 30 September 2015, its
regulatory
solvency ratio was 124.5% (31 March 2015: 121%).
External risks to the franchise and operational risks, no matter
how remote,
weigh more heavily in Fitch's rating decisions for small
insurers like
Southsure. The company remains largely dependent on the group's
customer base to
sell its products, although it has strengthened the sale of
third-party non-life
insurance policies, which provide greater customer and earnings
diversity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for Southsure
would be an
upgrade in SBS's rating.
Triggers for a downgrade: Southsure's rating would be downgraded
should SBS be
downgraded. For example the franchise may be negatively impacted
in the unlikely
event that Southsure became less important to the group and
access to the
group's distribution channels was restricted.
Southsure's rating could be downgraded should it unexpectedly
fail to maintain
solid solvency margins above its regulatory minimum requirement
of NZD5m. Given
its high rating, a strong buffer above minimum regulatory
capital requirements
is essential to protect against the impact of major regulatory
changes, to
comply with licensing requirements and maintain its viability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+612 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 22639939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
