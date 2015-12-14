(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) The 2016 outlook for Austria's
banking sector
overall is stable, but there are contrasting dynamics among
individual banks,
says Fitch Ratings. We expect positive momentum at Erste Group
Bank, which is
recovering in some of its core central and eastern European
(CEE) markets, and
Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund) as it rationalises its
structure. But
restructuring costs and asset quality concerns in Russia and
Ukraine add
uncertainty to UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank
International's
earnings.
We forecast 2016 GDP growth of 1.6% in Austria and 2.6% across
emerging Europe,
which should support modest loan growth at the Austrian banks.
VB-Verbund and
Bank Austria will focus exclusively on the competitive Austrian
market by
end-2016. Until banks are able to price credit more effectively
and address
their generally high cost bases, performance in the core
domestic business
lines, especially in retail banking, will be under pressure. A
substantial
shrinkage of Bank Austria's retail franchise might lead to a
small improvement
in margins but this is unlikely in the short term. Asset quality
volatility in
CEE is a major sensitivity for Raiffeisen, Erste and, at least
until strategic
changes are made, for Bank Austria.
Restructuring has weighed on the performance of Raiffeisen and
VB-Verbund and
the tail-end of these measures is likely to remain a drag on
2016 (and to a
lesser extent 2017) results. The restructuring plan for Bank
Austria announced
by its parent UniCredit in November 2015 implies a thorough
business overhaul.
The target is that Bank Austria will, by end-2016, become a
medium-sized
domestic lender focusing on corporates. Its CEE subsidiaries
will be transferred
to the parent and the domestic retail business will be
considerably cut back or
divested. The need for Erste to improve efficiency at home is
less pressing as
its asset quality is better and prospects at some of its CEE
subsidiaries look
more favourable.
Internal capital generation from domestic business lines is
generally weak, but
the large banks are able to offset this with higher CEE
profitability. Since
2010, the sector has built up a negligible annual average
EUR400m of capital. If
we exclude capital injections, notably at Erste and Raiffeisen,
internal capital
generation was slightly negative across the sector.
The 2016 outlook for Austrian banks is covered in detail in a
report, published
today, available by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Director, Banks
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Maria Shishkina
Analyst, Banks
+44 20 3530 1379
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
