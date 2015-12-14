(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Austrian Banks here LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) The 2016 outlook for Austria's banking sector overall is stable, but there are contrasting dynamics among individual banks, says Fitch Ratings. We expect positive momentum at Erste Group Bank, which is recovering in some of its core central and eastern European (CEE) markets, and Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund) as it rationalises its structure. But restructuring costs and asset quality concerns in Russia and Ukraine add uncertainty to UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International's earnings. We forecast 2016 GDP growth of 1.6% in Austria and 2.6% across emerging Europe, which should support modest loan growth at the Austrian banks. VB-Verbund and Bank Austria will focus exclusively on the competitive Austrian market by end-2016. Until banks are able to price credit more effectively and address their generally high cost bases, performance in the core domestic business lines, especially in retail banking, will be under pressure. A substantial shrinkage of Bank Austria's retail franchise might lead to a small improvement in margins but this is unlikely in the short term. Asset quality volatility in CEE is a major sensitivity for Raiffeisen, Erste and, at least until strategic changes are made, for Bank Austria. Restructuring has weighed on the performance of Raiffeisen and VB-Verbund and the tail-end of these measures is likely to remain a drag on 2016 (and to a lesser extent 2017) results. The restructuring plan for Bank Austria announced by its parent UniCredit in November 2015 implies a thorough business overhaul. The target is that Bank Austria will, by end-2016, become a medium-sized domestic lender focusing on corporates. Its CEE subsidiaries will be transferred to the parent and the domestic retail business will be considerably cut back or divested. The need for Erste to improve efficiency at home is less pressing as its asset quality is better and prospects at some of its CEE subsidiaries look more favourable. Internal capital generation from domestic business lines is generally weak, but the large banks are able to offset this with higher CEE profitability. Since 2010, the sector has built up a negligible annual average EUR400m of capital. If we exclude capital injections, notably at Erste and Raiffeisen, internal capital generation was slightly negative across the sector. The 2016 outlook for Austrian banks is covered in detail in a report, published today, available by clicking on the link below. Contact: Patrick Rioual Director, Banks +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Maria Shishkina Analyst, Banks +44 20 3530 1379 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Peer Review: Major Austrian Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.