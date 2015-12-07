(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BBB+ to
Macy's Retail Holdings' $500 million issue of 5-year senior
unsecured notes.
The proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance 2016 debt
maturities (with
$636 million due to mature). Leverage at year-end 2015 is
expected to be 2.7x,
above Fitch's expectations of 2.3x-2.4x (made at the beginning
of this year),
given the weak operating trends year to date (YTD). Operating
EBITDA is expected
to decline 13% in 2015 to $3.5 billion on a comparable store
sales decline of 2%
(including licensed departments). This year has been challenging
for the whole
sector given weaker than expected demand for apparel and a
slowdown in tourism
due to the strong dollar that has hurt Macy's in its key
markets.
The 'BBB+' rating incorporates Fitch's view that Macy's will
drive share gains
over the intermediate term and our expectation that the company
will refinance
upcoming debt maturities and manage share buybacks within the
context of
maintaining adjusted leverage at or below 2.5x. The
continuation of the weak
YTD operating trends into 2016 and/or a more aggressive
financial policy would
result in a negative rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Position: Macy's share of the department store segment
has grown to
16.6%, gaining over 400 basis points from the 12.3% (using NAICS
codes for
department store industry sales) level over 2006-2009. While
comps have declined
YTD and are expected to decline 3% in the fourth quarter, Fitch
expects Macy's
to hold its solid position over the medium term given
localization initiatives,
omnichannel offerings (we estimate internet sales currently
account for 12% of
total sales), and strong customer service. Macy's would need to
return to comp
growth levels of 2%-3% to maintain its overall share of the
apparel, accessories
and home categories in which it operates.
Macy's is a predominantly mall-based retailer and Fitch remains
concerned about
mall traffic declining over the next few years, which may
accelerate with
significant operating weakness at some of its co-anchors.
However, Macy's has
the financial capacity to and is making significant investments
in its
omnichannel offerings - fast-growing acquisitions such as
Bluemercury, Inc, and
new off-price format, though the impact will be modest in the
near term. In
addition, revenue growth is being dampened somewhat by the
company's proactive
closing of underperforming units, although Fitch views the store
closings as
necessary given the secular headwinds.
Strong Liquidity and Manageable Maturities: Liquidity remains
strong, with cash
balances expected to be in the $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion
range at the end of
2015, and supported by a $1.5 billion credit facility due May
2018.
Macy's annual free cash flow (FCF) has ranged between $1 billion
to $1.3 billion
over the last four years. Fitch anticipates FCF in 2015 will
decline to the
positive $0.5 billion range given the anticipated decline in
EBITDA and working
capital being a potential use of funds given weak top-line
trends. Should
top-line trends return to positive in the low single-digit
range, Fitch expects
Macy's can sustain annual FCF at around $1 billion despite
modestly higher capex
levels. Macy's does not currently need to fund its pension plan
due to its
strongly funded status at the end of 2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
--Negative comp store growth of 2% in 2015 but in the positive
2% range annually
thereafter;
--EBITDA decline of 13% in 2015 to $3.5 billion but recovers to
$4 billion over
the next 18-24 months with EBITDA margins returning to 13.5%-14%
(versus under
13% in 2015);
--FCF of $0.5 billion in 2015 given weak operating trends but
sustained at $1
billion annually thereafter;
--Adjusted debt/EBITDAR increases to 2.7x in 2015 but returns to
the
low-to-mid-2x range beginning 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result if comps outperformance
and share gains
are sustained despite increasing pricing competition and
promotional pressure in
the middle market, while maintaining adjusted leverage under
2.0x. This is not
anticipated at this time given Macy's publicly stated target of
maintaining
leverage in the 2.5x to 2.8x range (based on its calculation of
using 9.3x rent
expense for capitalizing leases).
A negative rating action could result if Macy's does not return
to positive
low-single-digit comps trends and/or pursues an aggressive
financial strategy
leading to leverage metrics increasing to the high 2x range on a
sustained
basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Macy's, Inc. as follows:
Macy's, Inc. (Macy's)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'.
Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. (MRHI):
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--$1.5 billion bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BBB+';
--Short term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 April 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.