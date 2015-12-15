(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and its Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita value of business
in-force (ViF)
transaction and its Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ATL's track record of strong
profitability, low
investment risk and strong capital position. These positive
rating factors are
partly offset by ATL's dependence on unit-linked products, the
small size of the
company and a high total financing commitments (TFC)-to-total
available capital
ratio.
SQ ReVita and Salam III Sukuk are rated at the same level as
ATL's IDR. This is
because despite their structured features, Fitch treats these
transactions as
effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior
unsecured
corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly
recourse nature, and
what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the
structures.
Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. Despite
its
cost-intensive distribution channels, ATL achieved a return on
assets (RoA) of
1.6% in 2014 (2013: 1.1%) and has continually reported RoAs of
more than 0.5%
since 2007. ATL's fee income, and hence earnings, depend on the
market value of
assets under management, which increased to EUR637m at
end-September 2015, from
EUR547m at end-2014, supporting the company's earnings
prospects.
ATL faces only limited direct investment risks, as policyholders
or other
external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's
products bear the
risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and
disability risks are
largely reinsured.
ATL's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score is 'Extremely
Strong' based on
year-end 2014 financials. This view is also supported by the
company's
regulatory solvency ratio of 258% at end-2014, which increased
slightly to 261%
at end-September 2015. The quality of capital is also sound, as
ATL does not
rely on subordinated debt. Fitch expects that ATL will maintain
its strong
solvency levels and will continue to upstream only moderate
dividends to its
parent company, FWU AG.
ATL's TFC ratio was high at 1.9x at end-2014, due to the
issuance of several VIF
notes guaranteed by ATL. Although this is a high ratio, it is
currently not
affecting ATL's ratings, as ATL's ViF notes are paid back
through acquisition
fees included in the insurance premiums of the designated blocks
of business
policies. In addition, the provisions included in ATL's
contractual agreements
with its distribution partners significantly reduce the
insurer's credit risk
arising from lapses. Fitch estimates that ATL's TFC ratio
improved to 1.8x at
end-September 2015.
However, ATL's TFC ratio will increase again if and when Salam
III's third and
final tranche of USD40m is issued. Fitch does not expect the TFC
ratio to exceed
2.5x (the trigger level for a downgrade) for a sustained period
as retained
earnings and planned repayments of the existing notes will help
reduce the TFC
ratio. ATL currently does not plan to issue the programme's
third tranche, but
has the option to do so until October 2018.
ATL is fully-owned by FWU AG which in turn is owned by
Management Forum
International GmbH, Muenchen (10%), a holding-company owned by
the Dirrheimer
family, Dr Manfred Dirrheimer (85%) and SwissRe Europe S.A.
(5%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due
to the insurer's
small size. However, over the longer term, key ratings triggers
for an upgrade
include significant improvements in the company's franchise and
scale.
A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability
resulting in a ROA
below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade.
Additionally, an
increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
