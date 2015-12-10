(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank
N.V.'s (ING,
A/Stable/F1) EUR27.3bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects ING's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of 4
notches (moderate
risk) and the 77.3% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 79.5%
breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The latter supports a 'AA' tested rating on a
probability of
default basis and a two-notch recovery uplift to a 'AAA' rating.
The Stable
Outlook reflects a three-notch cushion against a downgrade of
ING's IDR.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 notches reflects moderate payment
interruption risk.
The weakest links remain the asset segregation, liquidity gap
and systemic risk
and privileged derivatives components. The moderate risk
assessment for the
liquidity gap & systemic risk component takes into account
mitigants against
liquidity gaps in the form of a six-month interest reserve fund,
the
pre-maturity test for the hard bullet bonds (32% of all series)
and the 12-month
extendible feature for the series that were converted into soft
bullet in
September 2015. The two-notch IDR uplift reflects ING's status
as a
systematically important bank for its domestic market and senior
unsecured debt
accounting for more than 5% of its adjusted balance sheet.
The 79.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased from 78.5% since
December 2014,
mainly due to rising house prices in the Netherlands and a
smaller credit loss
of the cover pool having a positive impact on the amortisation
test.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a breakeven OC of 25.8%,
which is
primarily driven by an asset disposal loss component of 23.5%
due to large
maturity mismatches between the assets and the liabilities, with
a weighted
average life (WAL) of 18.2 years (assuming no prepayments) and
six years,
respectively.
The 79.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP is also partly driven by a 6.0%
'AAA' credit loss
component, which represents the impact on the breakeven AP from
a 13.9% weighted
average default rate (WAFF) and a 59.7% weighted average
recovery rate (WARR)
for the mortgage cover assets in a 'AAA' scenario. The 'AAA'
WAFF has decreased
from 15.2% a year ago, mainly due to the removal of most loans
in arrears for
more than 90 days from the cover pool. The available excess
spread has led to a
reduction of the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.3%. The breakeven AP
considers whether
timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and tests for
recoveries given
default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) ING Bank N.V.'s IDR is downgraded by four or more
notches to 'BBB-'
or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the
D-Cap is reduced to two or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch
considers in its
analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 79.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Bickert
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1667
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Kwon
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria Addendum: Netherlands - Residential Mortgage
Assumptions (pub. 28 Aug
2015)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 19 Dec 2014)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Aug 2015)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 22 Dec 2014)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 23 Nov
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996462
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.