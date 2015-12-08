(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Suisse AG's
(Credit Suisse) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'A' and 'a', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the ratings
of Credit Suisse's holding company (Credit Suisse Group AG;
CSGAG) and Credit
Suisse's subsidiaries.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of Credit Suisse and Credit
Suisse New York
branch remains Positive. The Outlook on Credit Suisse's rated
subsidiaries as
well as on CSGAG's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
The Positive Outlook primarily reflects our view that due to a
build-up of
substantial buffers of qualifying junior debt, including around
CHF15bn total
loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) debt issued indirectly out of the
holding
company, default risk of senior creditors at Credit Suisse (but
not CSGAG) could
become lower than the risk of the bank failing (as reflected in
its VR). This
could lead to a one-notch uplift of the Long-term IDRs above the
VR over the
next 12-24 months (see 'Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse; Revises CS
AG to Positive
Outlook' published on 23 October 2015 and available on
www.fitchratings.com for
further detail).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
Credit Suisse's business model and capitalisation/leverage are
key drivers of
the bank's VR. We expect that under the bank's recently revised
medium-term
strategy, the securities and other investment banking businesses
will continue
to account for more than half of Credit Suisse's risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) and
leverage exposure. This exposes the bank, in our view, to
additional earnings
and risk exposure volatility and constrains its VR at the
current level of 'a'.
Credit Suisse's 4Q15 CHF6bn capital increase has brought
risk-weighted capital
and leverage ratios more in line with the bank's GTUB peer group
and
strengthened its core capitalisation. Its end-2017 leverage
ratio targets
include a buffer above the revised end-2019 Swiss leverage ratio
requirements
(3.5%-4% CET1 leverage ratio compared with the 3.5% minimum
requirement; 5.0%-6%
Tier 1 leverage ratio compared with the current requirement of
5%).
The VR also reflects Credit Suisse's sound risk controls and
underwriting
standards, strong domestic asset quality, adequate funding and
sound liquidity
profile. Similar to its GTUB peers, we expect the bank to remain
exposed to
significant litigation and conduct risks.
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse's and CSGAG's IDRs are currently equalised with
Credit Suisse's
VR. The Positive Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR
reflects our
expectation that following the capital increase, Credit Suisse's
common equity
capitalisation is sufficiently strong to support its 'a' VR
without considering
the significant subordinated debt layers Credit Suisse has built
up in recent
years. This will mean that the subordinated debt layer will be
available to
support a one-notch uplift of Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR
relative to its VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Credit Suisse's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect our
view that senior creditors of both the holding and the operating
banks can no
longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the
sovereign in the
event that Credit Suisse becomes non-viable largely due to
progress made in
Swiss legislation and regulation to address the 'too big to
fail' problem for
the two large Swiss banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, CSGAG and
by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from their
respective VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two
notches below the VR,
reflecting loss severity, due to contractual full and permanent
write-down
language.
Upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the VR,
including one
notch for loss severity and two notches for incremental
non-performance risk
reflecting cumulative coupon deferral.
High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four
notches below the
VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or
written down well
ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down twice
for high
non-performance risk, as the trigger can result in contractual
loss absorption
ahead of non-viability.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for high loss severity relative to average recoveries,
and two further
notches for non-performance risk, reflecting that coupon
omission is partly
discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
notched down three
times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary coupon
omission.
HOLDING COMPANY
CSGAG's Long-term IDR is based on the holding company's VR and
is equalised with
Credit Suisse's. This reflects CSGAG's role as the bank holding
company and
modest double leverage at holding company level (106% at
end-3Q15, well within
our usual notching threshold of 120%).
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt issued by Credit Suisse
Group Funding
(Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by CSGAG is rated in line with
the IDR of the
guarantor.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Stable Outlooks on CSI and CSUSA take into account that the
amount of junior
debt buffers to be downstreamed to those entities and the timing
of this is
unclear at this stage. Credit Suisse International (CSI) is a
UK-based wholly
owned subsidiary of CSGAG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA)
is the holding
company of the group's main US-based broker-dealer. We view
these entities as
core to Credit Suisse's strategy and their IDRs are equalised
with Credit
Suisse's. The IDRs of Credit Suisse New York branch are at the
same level as
those of Credit Suisse as the branch is part of the same legal
entity without
any country risk restrictions.
CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which
underpins Fitch's
view that there is an extremely high probability that it would
receive support
from its parent, if needed. CSUSA benefits from a guarantee, put
in place in
2007, by both Credit Suisse and CSGAG for its outstanding
SEC-registered debt
securities, which indicates in our view an extremely high
support probability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
In the short- to medium-term, Credit Suisse's VR is primarily
sensitive to a
successful execution of its strategic plan, notably with regard
to cost-saving
targets, expected revenue improvement and the winding down of
exposures (largely
from its downsized global macro and prime brokerage businesses)
in its newly
established strategic resolution unit.
We believe Credit Suisse will remain more reliant on its
securities business
franchise than its higher-rated peers, which limits upside
potential for its VR.
Downside risk to Credit Suisse's VR is also limited. However,
one or several of
the following developments could put pressure on Credit Suisse's
VR.
-Significant slippage in implementing cost savings measures
announced as part of
its strategic plan as well as insufficient revenue improvements,
notably in its
capital-intensive global markets (formerly its sales and trading
division) as
well as Asia-Pacific divisions.
-Higher-than-expected earnings volatility in its restructured
investment bank or
increasing reliance on its strong leveraged loans and
securitised products
business.
-Significant slippage in achieving its revised Swiss leverage
and TLAC
requirements.
-Higher-than-expected litigation or conduct costs leading to
additional related
charges in a given quarter in excess of two quarters' pre-tax
profit.
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As Credit Suisse's IDRs and VR are currently equalised, its
Long-term IDR is
primarily sensitive to changes in its VR. An upgrade of Credit
Suisse's (and its
New York branch's) Long-term IDRs is contingent on our
assessment of the
permanence of qualifying junior debt buffers available to senior
creditors
following the capital increase as well as Credit Suisse's
general capital and
funding plan under the revised Swiss leverage framework.
Based on our assumed intervention point (at a CET1 ratio of
around 6%) and
post-resolution recapitalisation point of above 14.3% (the
envisaged Tier 1
capital requirement for Credit Suisse under the revised rules),
a one-notch
uplift of the Long-term IDR relative to the VR would be
contingent on qualifying
junior debt buffer being at least 9%. Based on our calculations,
the parent
bank's junior debt buffer (excluding around 2% legacy
subordinated debt) stood
at around 11.5% in early December 2015. Total going and gone
concern TLAC post
capital increase will amount to around 25% of RWAs and 6.7% of
leverage
exposure. This indicates that the bank will have to generate
around CHF30bn
additional TLAC (largely gone concern TLAC) to meet its 10% TLAC
leverage
requirement. Based on 11M15 issuance volumes (around CHF15bn),
this could be
achieved within the next 12-24 months.
Failure to execute successfully on the planned restructuring,
including not
meeting capital targets, or a material reduction in the size of
the qualifying
junior debt buffer would lead to a revision of the Outlook to
Stable, or further
negative rating action. The Outlook is also sensitive to changes
in assumptions
on the Swiss authorities' resolution intervention point,
post-resolution capital
needs for Swiss GTUBs and the development of resolution planning
more generally.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. This is
highly unlikely in our view, though not impossible.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or CSGAG. The securities'
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in
capital management in
the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
HOLDING COMPANY
Similar to Credit Suisse's IDRs, CSGAG's IDRs are equalised with
Credit Suisse's
VR and therefore primarily sensitive to a change in its VR. The
Stable Outlook
on CSGAG's Long-term IDR reflects our view that qualifying
junior debt buffers
at the CSGAG level are unlikely to be sufficient to allow us to
notch up the IDR
relative to the VR over the next 12-24 months.
CSGAG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the
Swiss authorities
for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on. As
the SRF is 'No
Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven solely by
its VR and is
therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Credit
Suisse's VR.
TLAC senior notes are rated in line with CSGAG's Long-term IDR
and are therefore
primarily sensitive to a change to the Long-term IDR, in
particular increasing
double leverage (see above).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Positive Outlook on Credit Suisse New York branch reflects
that of the
parent bank, underlining our view that senior creditors of the
branch would be
treated identically to senior creditors of the parent bank.
As CSI's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's,
they are primarily
sensitive to changes in the parent's IDR. The subsidiaries' IDRs
are also
sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
currently does not expect.
More clarity about the ultimate TLAC prepositioning requirements
at these
entities could lead us to revise the Outlook on CSI and CSUSA to
Positive from
Stable assuming we view local TLAC buffers as sufficient to
provide additional
senior creditor protection.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including debt issuance and CP programme
ratings):
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Senior unsecured notes (with TLAC language): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 buffer capital perpetual notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
