(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Affirms Goldman Sachs'
Ratings at 'A/F1'
Fitch Ratings- Chicago - 08 December 2015: Fitch Ratings has
affirmed The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (Goldman) Long-Term and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A/F1', respectively, and its Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprise 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the groups' commercial banking and wealth and asset
management businesses
in 2016 to mitigate pressure on earnings from capital markets
activities,
particularly in fixed income trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, sound
business models
and clear strategies are best placed in this environment, and
these company
profiles are an important rating factor for many of the GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's rating action and Stable Outlook are reflective of
Goldman's strong
franchise, higher-than-peer average capital ratios, and strong
risk management
culture.
Goldman's franchise continues to be supported by a leading
advisory business
that has ranked at the top of league tables. Advisory net
revenues in the third
quarter of 2015 (3Q15) were up a strong 36% from the year-ago
quarter, and down
slightly relative to the sequential quarter. Additionally,
Goldman's advisory
backlog remains strong, and Fitch would expect strong advisory
net revenue
growth in 2016.
Underwriting net revenue has been slightly more variable given
recent
challenging market conditions that led to reduced transaction
activity during
3Q15. Despite this volatility, Fitch would expect some of these
transactions to
come back to market during the balance of 2015 or in early 2016,
and Fitch would
also expect Goldman to continue to grow its market share in debt
underwriting.
Goldman's trading businesses have shown more volatility over the
past year,
which incorporated strong results in the first half of the year,
partially
offset by weaker results in 3Q15, as clients generally
disengaged from the
markets on an industrywide basis.
This was most pronounced in the Fixed Income, Currency &
Commodities (FICC)
segment, where 3Q15 net revenues were down 33% from the year-ago
quarter and 9%
from the sequential quarter. This, as well as some legal
charges, dropped
Goldman's annualized return on equity (ROE) to 7.0% in 3Q15 and
8.8% for the
first nine months of 2015, both of which are below Fitch's
assumed cost of
equity range for GTUBs.
Fitch notes that Goldman did a very good job keeping a lid on
compensation and
benefits expenses amid variable net revenues; however, these
efforts could not
completely offset the impact to profitability of lower net
revenues.
Year-to-date performance also highlights Fitch's view that
Goldman's ability to
sustain the momentum in the capital markets is influenced by
market conditions
and client confidence to transact, which Fitch believes implies
an inherent
cyclicality to Goldman's core activities relative to some other
peer
institutions, which provides some limitation on upwards rating
potential.
Despite the challenging conditions, Goldman's capital ratios
remained good, with
the company's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the standardized approach (Goldman's binding constraint) at
11.7% at 3Q15.
Reported CET1 is higher than peer level medians, which Fitch
views as
appropriate - and supportive to the ratings.
Goldman's ratings incorporate its more significant reliance on
wholesale funding
than other GTUBs, whose funding profiles are typically core in
nature and skewed
to a larger proportion of low-cost and sticky deposit funding.
Nevertheless,
Goldman has maintained its liquidity position at conservative
levels, which
Fitch views as appropriate. To this end, Goldman's amount of
Global Core Liquid
Assets (GCLA) increased to a solid $193 billion, or 22% of total
assets at 3Q15.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Fitch notes that the VRs remain equalized between Goldman and
its material
operating subsidiaries. The common VR of Goldman and its
operating companies
reflects the correlated performance, or potential failure rate
between Goldman
and these subsidiaries.
However, the Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating
entities are one
notch above Goldman's Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief
that the U.S.
single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of
total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S.
global systemically
important banks (G-SIBs), and the presence of substantial
holding company debt
reduces the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries'
senior liabilities
relative to holding company senior debt.
Additionally, the 'F1' Short-Term IDRs of Goldman's bank
subsidiaries are at
the lower of the two potential Short-Term IDRs which map to an
'A' Long-Term
IDR on Fitch's rating scale, in order to reflect Goldman's
greater reliance on
wholesale funding than more retail-focused banks. Goldman and
its non-bank
operating companies' Short-Term IDRs of 'F1' reflect Fitch's
view that there is
less surplus liquidity at these entities than at the bank,
particularly given
their greater reliance on the holding company for liquidity.
The senior secured debt ratings of Goldman Sachs & Co. and
Goldman Sachs
International (GSI) are equalized with the IDR of each entity as
Fitch does not
have on-going visibility into the collateral underlying the
notes, and as such
has equalized it with the IDRs of those entities.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
GSI and Goldman Sachs International Bank (GSIB) are wholly owned
subsidiaries of
Goldman, whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with the bank
holding company's
ratings because of their core strategic role in and integration
into Goldman.
Fitch's Positive Outlook for Goldman's material international
operating
subsidiaries reflects the likelihood of internal TLAC as
required by the
Financial Stability Board (FSB) becoming available to support
these entities.
The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that the
internal TLAC of
material international operating companies will likely be large
enough to meet
and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be
sufficient to
recapitalize them.
A one-notch upgrade of GSI and GSIB is likely once Fitch has
sufficient clarity
on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC
and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through
than the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Rating Outlook and potentially upgrading the subsidiary ratings
will include
host country clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of
internal TLAC, and
whether it will be pre-positioned. The quantum is relevant
because per Fitch's
criteria the agency will look to the sufficiency of the amount
of capital
available to that subsidiary to recapitalize it.
If the amount of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization in
Fitch's opinion and
is pre-positioned, Fitch will likely upgrade the subsidiary
ratings. Conversely,
if home and host country regulators reach agreements where
pre-positioning is
not required, the rating will not be upgraded and the Outlook
will be revised to
Stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals are further
delayed beyond
the next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until there is further clarity on these proposals.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor for Goldman reflect
Fitch's view
that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that Goldman becomes non-viable. In
Fitch's view,
implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority
legislation is
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require holding company senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving
sovereign support.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA (GS Bank) has a Support Rating of '1',
which is
reflective of Fitch's view of institutional support for the
entity. GS Bank
does not have a VR at this time, given Fitch's view of its more
limited role
within the group structure.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman are
all notched
down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated debt issued by
the operating
companies is rated at the same level as subordinated debt issued
by Goldman,
reflecting the potential for subordinated creditors in the
operating companies
to be exposed to loss ahead of senior creditors in Goldman. This
is also
supported by the FSB's proposal to have internal TLAC rank
senior to regulatory
capital at the operating company.
Goldman's subordinated debt is one notch down from Goldman's VR,
its preferred
stock is five notches down from the VR (which encompasses two
notches for
non-performance and three notches for loss severity), and its
trust preferred
stock is four notches down from the VR (encompassing two notches
for
non-performance and two notches for loss severity).
DEPOSIT RATINGS
U.S. deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt
ratings reflecting
the deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default
given depositor
preference in the U.S. Goldman's international subsidiaries'
deposit ratings are
at the same level as their senior debt ratings because their
preferential status
is less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it
difficult to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor
preference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
In Fitch's view, Goldman's VR is solidly situated at its current
rating level,
and has limited upward potential given Goldman's business focus
on the capital
markets and reliance on wholesale funding sources. However, to
the extent that
the company is able to further improve both its returns on
equity and the
stability of its earnings profile while at the same time further
reducing its
reliance on wholesale funding and maintaining above peer-level
capital ratios,
there could be some longer-term upside to the company's ratings.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss,
significant
increase in leverage or deterioration in liquidity levels.
Similarly, any
unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements or charges
levied could also
have adverse rating implications. Additionally, any sizable risk
management
failure could result in negative pressure on Goldman's ratings.
Goldman's long-term IDR and senior debt are equalized with the
VR at the holding
company, and are notched up by one notch from the VR at the
material operating
companies. Thus ratings would be sensitive to any changes in
Goldman's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of
size, as U.S. banks
are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Thus subsidiary ratings would be
sensitive to any
change in Goldman's VR.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity
as to additional
disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size
to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity
may, however, take longer to come through than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years
GSI and GSIB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in Goldman's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors would be sensitive to
any change in
Fitch's view of support. However, since the Support Ratings and
Support Rating
Floors were downgraded in May 2015, there is unlikely to be any
change to
support ratings in the foreseeable future.
GS Bank's Institutional Support Rating of '1' is sensitive to
any change in
Fitch's views of potential institutional support for this
entity.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Goldman's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
Goldman's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the
IDRs which are
sensitive to any change in the VRs. Thus, deposit ratings are
ultimately
sensitive to any change in the VR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Preferred equity at 'BB+';
--GS Finance Corp Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program,
Series E at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A+'.
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Positive Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A';
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A'
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Positive Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Long-term senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A';
--Short-term senior secured guaranteed debt at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at at'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities at 'A'.
Vesey Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Managing Director
Nathan Flanders
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings were
unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996268
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.