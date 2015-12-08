(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas's
(BNPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its
Short-term IDR at
'F1'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+' and
its senior debt at
'A+'/'F1'.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the GTUBs is
stable as we
expect the stable outlook for the groups' commercial banking and
wealth and
asset management businesses in 2016 to mitigate pressure on
earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed income
trading.
As globally active universal banks, the 12 GTUBs are among the
most affected by
evolving regulation, which is bringing capital and resource
constraints to some
businesses. This means that business models are being adjusted.
Specific changes
and their timing vary by bank. In the medium term, we believe
that the GTUBs
with the strongest franchises in their core businesses, with
sound business
models and clear strategies are best placed in this environment,
and these
company profiles are an important rating factor for many of the
GTUBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPP's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are based on the bank's
diversified
business mix with sound franchises in European retail banking,
corporate and
institutional banking (CIB), and wealth management, which allows
the bank to
generate solid and modestly volatile earnings.
The ratings also reflect BNPP's adequate but lower
capitalisation than peers,
sound funding profile and adequate liquidity. They further take
into account the
bank's high gross impaired loans ratio and significant exposure
to a weak
Italian economy.
BNPP's diversified operations are a key strength as they have
allowed the bank
to generate adequate results and avoid undue risk concentration,
and BNPP's
company profile has a high influence on its VR. Earnings
generation has been
steady as the bank generated an operating return on average
equity between 10%
and 12.5% since 2011 (12.1% in 9M15). 9M15 was a good example of
the strength of
BNPP's diversified franchise, as performance in international
financial service
businesses continued to improve, and, together with strong
earnings in CIB, more
than offset lower earnings from some of the bank's core markets
(mainly Italy
and France).
Since we do not expect loan impairment charges (LICs) to abate
significantly in
the near term, we believe that delivering profitability targets
through the
cycle will remain dependent on continued profitability
improvement in BNPP's
international financial service businesses, and on revenue
generation in CIB,
which is volatile by nature. Cost control will also be key, as
higher compliance
and regulatory expenses are weighing on the bank's cost base.
BNPP's cost-income
ratio was 67% in 9M15, slightly down yoy but above its 63% 2016
target.
BNPP's capitalisation remains adequate, but is weaker than some
of similarly
rated and most of GTUB peers'. BNPP's Basel III leverage ratio
was 3.8%, up 20bp
over the first nine months of 2015. While the ratio includes
additional Tier 1
instruments that are not Basel III-compliant (equivalent to
around 30bp), we
expect BNPP to continue issuing AT1 when legacy instruments are
called, which
over time should lead to improvements in its leverage ratio.
Given BNPP's healthy earnings generation, we also expect the
bank to be able to
maintain an adequate common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio despite
a likely upward
momentum in RWA as regulators re-assess the risk weights
associated with several
exposures and activities. The Stable Outlook on BNPP's Long-term
IDR reflects
our expectations that the bank will continue to generate
adequate profitability
to support internal capital generation, and that the bank's
capital ratios will
not deviate materially from its similarly rated peers'. BNPP's
Basel III
fully-applied CET1 ratio was 10.7% at end-3Q15, up 40bp from
end-2014.
We view BNPP's asset quality as acceptable, but the bank's gross
impaired loan
ratio remains high compared with peers' (6% at end-June 2015).
This partly
reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly France
and Italy) not to
write the impaired loans off before they are fully resolved,
which contrasts
with a generally swifter write-off policy at US or some European
banks. BNPP's
unreserved impaired loans accounted for 24% of its Fitch core
capital, which
exposes the bank to collateral realisation, although BNPP has a
sound track
record in recovering impaired loans as underlined by the absence
of material
LICs spikes through the cycle.
We do not expect material asset quality deterioration in any of
BNPP's main
markets, although the bank will remain sensitive to developments
in Italy. Italy
concentrated around 40% of the group's impaired assets at
end-June 2015.
Exposure to Italian risk is largely booked through its
subsidiary BNL
(A-/Stable/bbb-), whose gross impaired loan ratio (net of repo)
reached 18% at
end-June 2015. While we expect gradual improvement in BNL's
LICs, the latter
should continue to absorb most of the pre-impairment profit in
the near future
(EUR54m pre-tax profit in 9M15).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Similar to peers, BNPP's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors cannot longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the French sovereign in the event that the group
becomes
non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are
sufficiently progressed to
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BNPP are
all notched
down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR,
comprising two notches for high loss severity relative to
average recoveries,
and two further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are rated five
notches below
the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be written down well ahead of
resolution. In
addition, they are notched down three times for very high
non-performance risk,
reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of BNPP's BNP
Paribas Securities
Services are based on an extremely high probability of support
from BNPP, if
needed. Its IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP as we view it
as a core
subsidiary, given its importance to and integration with the
parent.
The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as
those of BNPP as
the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country
risk
restrictions.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc, are wholly owned financing
subsidiaries of
BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on
an extremely
high probability of support from the parent if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Significant asset quality deterioration, which we do not expect
in the near
term, could lead to a downgrade of BNPP's VR and IDRs. Ratings
could also come
under pressure from a failure to maintain sound capital and
leverage ratios in
line with peers or if solid internal capital generation
deteriorates following a
structural decline in operating profitability. Given its current
high level,
Fitch does not expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to BNPP's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VR of BNPP. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in
the group or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas
Canada Branch are
sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities
Services' ratings
would also be sensitive to changes in the subsidiary's strategic
importance to
the rest of the group.
The debt ratings of BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP
Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are
sensitive to
the same factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Canada Branch
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
