CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mastellone Hermanos
Sociedad Anonima's (Mastellone) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
and its senior
unsecured notes. All the ratings have been removed from Negative
Watch. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
Fitch's rating action follows Arcor's purchase of 25% of
Mastellone's shares for
about USD50 million with options to purchase an additional 10%
for USD35 million
in 2017 and up to 100% by 2025. For Mastellone this transaction
is beneficial in
that it helps the company overcome its current liquidity issues
so that it can
better manage its working capital needs, expand its business and
reduce costs.
Mastellone will use the USD50 million to complete projects which
had previously
been placed on hold mainly due to its liquidity position: a milk
drying plant at
its Trenque facility, expanding into the San Luis province to
produce and
distribute fluid milk in the center of the country.
Fitch had previously placed all ratings on Negative Watch due to
concern over
the company's ability to generate sufficient cash to cover
interest payments on
its USD200 million notes. Mastellone reported USD35 million in
cash as of Sept.
30, 2015, an improvement over USD22 million reported as of March
31, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mastellone's 'CCC' ratings reflect the company's operating
environment in
Argentina and its contribution to over 80% of EBITDA as well as
its exposure to
raw milk production, currency mismatch, and solid position as
the leading
processor of dairy products in Argentina.
Cash Flow Concentrated in Argentina
Mastellone's domestic market contributed 87% to total sales and
82% to EBITDA.
Its next most important market is Brazil, which contributed 7%
of total sales
and 18% of EBITDA. The company is exposed to double-digit
inflation in Argentina
and other direct and indirect sovereign-related risks, including
devaluation and
refinancing risks.
Solid Business Position
Mastellone is the largest dairy company and the leading
processor of dairy
products in Argentina. Mastellone maintains the largest market
share of the
fluid milk market in terms of physical volume with a market
share of
approximately 67%. The company maintains the first and second
positions in most
of its product lines. Its strong market share allows it to
benefit from
economies of scale in the production, marketing and distribution
of products,
and strengthens its bargaining position. Mastellone purchases
about 16% - 18% of
raw milk production in Argentina, which provides it with a good
degree of
negotiation power.
Exposure to Raw Milk Production
Argentine milk production declined for a second straight year in
2014 by about
2%. Mastellone's business is divided between sales to the
Argentine and
Brazilian domestic markets and exports. A shortage of raw milk
production could
lead to the interruption of the company's export business (7% of
sales) or an
increase in production costs. Both of these occurred in 2014 as
Mastellone
decided not to enter into any new export contracts during the
fourth quarter
given the low price of powdered milk and as the costs related to
the purchase of
raw milk increased. Mastellone resumed exporting in the first
quarter of 2015.
Currency Mismatch
Mastellone's debt is predominantly USD-denominated and creates
currency risk,
since the company's sales are mainly in Argentine pesos. The
company has not
entered into any agreements to hedge its exposure to devaluation
risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Mastellone
include:
--The majority of the USD50 million received from Arcor's 25%
purchase will be
used towards completion of expansion plans;
--Revenue growth in line with inflation;
--EBITDA margin remains close to 2.5% on average;
--Maintenance level capex of about ARS200 million per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mastellone's ratings could be negatively affected by further
economic
deterioration in Argentina and the company's inability to
convert and transfer
foreign exchange. In addition, a deterioration in cash flow that
further weakens
its credit metrics could negatively impact Mastellone's credit
rating.
A positive rating action is unlikely in the short- to medium
term, but could
occur if Arcor continues to increase its ownership stake in the
company and the
strategic and operational linkage between the two companies is
strong.
LIQUIDITY
Mastellone reported cash and marketable securities of about
USD35 million as of
Sept. 30, 2015. Short-term debt was USD41 million. Almost 80% of
Mastellone's
debt is USD-denominated, which creates significant currency
risk, as the
company's sales are over 90% denominated in Argentine Pesos. The
company has not
entered into any agreements to hedge its exposure to devaluation
risk. The
company has pre-export facilities with local and international
banks; each
facility is collateralized by a separate trust containing either
sales
collections to the domestic retail market, inventories (of
parent company and
Mastellone San Luis), or Leitesol's purchase order assignments.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and removed them from
Negative Rating
Watch:
Mastellone Hermanos Sociedad Anonima
--Foreign currency IDR at 'CCC';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC-/RR4'.
Contact:
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3340
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R Kastholm, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
