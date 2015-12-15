(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
special report
that the tougher domestic operating environment is putting
pressure on the Saudi
banking sector outlook.
The performance and financial metrics of the Saudi banks
remained sound in 1H15,
driven by business growth and lower impairment charges. However,
prospects for
Saudi Arabia's economy are under pressure due to the effect of
lower oil prices
on government spending and the knock-on effect on the rest of
the economy.
Fitch expects the tougher economic environment to continue for
at least the next
two years and this will start to put pressure on the solid
standalone bank
ratings in Saudi Arabia and could act as a cap on these ratings.
Fitch forecasts
real GDP growth to slow to 3.5% in 2015 and to 2.4% in 2016 and
2017 (2014:
3.6%), mainly due to lower oil prices.
Fitch calculated loan book growth slowed to an annualised 8.8%
in 1H15, compared
with 13.5% in 2014, and forecasts 9% for the full year. We
expect credit growth
to remain at 7% to 8% in 2016.
Despite strong asset growth, the Saudi banks continue to be
well-capitalised,
with an average Fitch core capital ratio of 16% at end-1H15, a
trend which we
expect to continue, in light of expected lower loan growth.
Asset quality metrics are generally strong, but are likely to
feel pressure over
the next two years. Slower loan growth will mean that the loan
portfolios start
to season more quickly. Fitch expects banks to tighten
underwriting standards,
particularly in more stressed segments, such as contracting and
construction,
but also retail. High borrower and sector concentrations remain,
which expose
the banks to event risk.
Funding benefits from strong access to low-cost
non-commission-bearing deposits,
which help alleviate margin pressure on banks. Customer deposits
remain
short-term, but are behaviourally sticky. Loan/deposit ratios in
Saudi are among
the best in the region. Liquidity is expected to tighten
slightly in 2016, with
marginally less government-related deposits in the banks and an
increase in
deposit pricing. The banks also benefit from large volumes of
liquid assets.
The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The National
Commercial Bank, Al
Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, SAMBA Financial Group, Bank Aljazira,
The Saudi
Investment Bank, Saudi Hollandi Bank and Alinma Bank (ie, eight
of the 11 Saudi
banks rated by Fitch) are driven by expected support, if
required, from the
Saudi sovereign (AA/Negative/F1+).
The IDRs of Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank and Saudi
British Bank are
driven by their standalone strengths as expressed by their
Viability Ratings.
