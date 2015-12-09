(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain
Mumtalakat Holding
Company's (Mumtalakat) Outlook to Negative from Stable and
affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default Raing (IDR) and senior unsecured rating
at 'BBB-'.
The rating of Mumtalakat's MYR300m notes due 2017, EMTN
programme, and USD600m
Sukuk certificates due 2021 issued under Mumtalakat Sukuk
Holding Company, are
affirmed at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Mumtalakat's
Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of Bahrain's Outlook
to Negative from
Stable and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively on 4
December 2015 (see
'Fitch Revises Bahrain's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at 'BBB-'
at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
Mumtalakat's ratings factor in implicit state support, although
this is subject
to change given the political uncertainty in Bahrain. Mumtalakat
is 100%-owned
by the Bahrain state and is the government's investment arm. It
was established
in June 2006 as an independent holding company for the
government's non-oil and
gas assets. The viability of Mumtalakat's business model is
dependent on
continued strong linkages with the sovereign, its strategic
importance as a
holding company for the government's non-oil and gas assets, and
its low
leverage relative to Bahrain's financial capacity.
In line with Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage"
methodology,
Mumtalakat's ratings are aligned with the Kingdom of Bahrain's
(BBB-/Negative/F3), reflecting their strong relationship.
State Development Strategy
Mumtalakat is an active investor on behalf of the state in
diverse industry
sectors spanning over 35 commercial enterprises, nationally and
internationally.
State Funding
Mumtalakat has received government shares in state-owned
enterprises since its
inception, as well as funds and free land to manage and operate
its
subsidiaries. Although government support falls short of an
explicit debt
guarantee, Fitch considers Mumtalakat's high profile and
strategic role to mean
that support would be provided, if needed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Not applicable
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive or
negative rating actions include:
- A change in Bahrain's sovereign ratings, would likely lead to
a change in
Mumtalakat's ratings. Any further sovereign downgrade would
result in Fitch
reassessing the current alignment of the parent and subsidiary's
ratings. This
may result in multiple notching down of Mumtalakat's rating from
the sovereign's
rating, reflecting the reassessment of the sovereign's capacity
to provide
support under an adverse scenario.
- Any adverse change in the implied support of, commitment from,
and ownership
by the Bahrain government.
- Substantial new debt on behalf of Mumtalakat subsidiaries or
further guarantee
of subsidiaries' debt.
For the sovereign rating of Bahrain, Fitch outlined the
following sensitivities
in its rating action commentary of 4 December 2015:
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit sufficient to stabilise
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security situation.
The rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to positive rating
action:
- Implementation of fiscal measures which reduce the budget
deficit and are
consistent with the stabilisation and then decline of the
government debt-to-GDP
ratio in the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution that eases political
unrest.
- A recovery in oil prices that improves public finances.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Samer Haydar
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1240
Supervisory Analyst
Richard Barrow
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 144 299 184
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
