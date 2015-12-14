(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
(Six Groups) -
Rating Action Report
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a review
covering six
insurance groups within South Africa focused exclusively on the
impact of
Fitch's downgrade of the South African sovereign rating.
The review resulted in the downgrade of the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings of Guardrisk International Limited PCC (Guardrisk PCC)
to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' and RMB Financial Services Limited, RMB Structured
Insurance Limited and
RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (collectively RMBSI) to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the National IFS ratings of
Home Loan
Guarantee Company NPC, Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited,
Guardrisk Life
Limited, MMI Group Limited, Liberty Group Limited and Standard
Insurance
Limited.
On 4 December 2015, Fitch downgraded South Africa's Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and to
'BBB' from
'BBB+', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Guardrisk PCC's IFS rating reflects the cap
introduced by the
downgrade of South Africa's local currency IDR to 'BBB'. The
downgrade of
RMBSI's IFS ratings reflects its exposure to the deteriorating
South African
operating environment as a small niche insurer.
The downgrade of South Africa's IDRs reflects further weakness
in GDP growth and
estimates of growth potential, an increase in forecast gross
general government
debt and South Africa's persistent current account deficit.
These factors create
a weaker operating environment for South Africa-based insurers,
thereby
weakening their credit profiles.
National scale ratings have not been affected by the sovereign
downgrade as the
relative credit worthiness of South African insurance groups
remains unchanged,
in Fitch's view. The main industry-wide risk factors to South
African insurers'
ratings remain broadly unchanged, in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade or upgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign or
local currency
IDRs could trigger a similar rating action on Guardrisk PCC's
and RMBSI's IFS
ratings.
For the Key Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities for a specific
entity, see the
most recently published Rating Action Commentaries or issuer
research reports.
SUMMARY OF RATING ACTIONS
A link to a summary report that details all of the ratings
actions taken as part
of the portfolio review is available via the link below under
"Related
Research".
The linked summary report includes:
--A full list of ratings and related rating actions
--A hyperlink to each rated entity's ratings summary page on the
Fitch website
--Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
--Participation status
LIMITATIONS
The review was limited in scope, and only included an assessment
of the impact
of the recent downgrade of South Africa's IDRs, as outlined in
'Fitch Downgrades
South Africa to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' published on 4 December
2015 on
www.fitchratings.com.
Where relevant, Fitch considered the appropriateness of the
relative ranking of
ratings in the South African insurance sector.
This review did not include the reviews of the Santam group and
the Old Mutual
group, which were published on 10 and 14 December 2015
respectively on
www.fitchratings.com
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
