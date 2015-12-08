(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Banco de Reservas
de la Republica Dominicana, Banco de Servicios Multiples
(Banreservas), and
Banco Multiple BHD Leon, S.A.'s (BHD Leon) long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlooks on
the Long-Term IDRs
were revised to Positive from Stable.
These actions follow Fitch's revision of the Dominican
Republic's sovereign
Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable, reflecting the continued
favorable
economic performance relative to peers, the reduction of
external
vulnerabilities, and progress on gradual fiscal consolidation.
For additional
details, see 'Fitch Revises Dominican Republic's Outlook to
Positive; Affirms
'B+' Ratings', available on www.fitchratings.com. Fitch expects
the current
improvement in the Dominican operating environment to benefit
the financial
profiles of the banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VRs
Banreservas' IDRs ratings reflect Fitch's expectations of the
support the bank
would receive from its sole shareholder, the Dominican
government (IDR rated
'B+'/Positive Outlook), if needed. The bank's Viability Rating
(VR) reflects its
weak, albeit improving capitalization, and still-high asset
concentrations.
Banreservas' VR also considers trends in profitability and
private sector loan
quality.
BHD Leon's VR, or standalone creditworthiness, drives its
long-term IDR. The
bank's VR is highly influenced by the operating environment and
asset quality.
Additionally, BHD Leon's VR reflects its resilient
profitability, adequate
capitalization, reserve cushion, improving funding base, and
strengthened
franchise.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banreservas' systemic importance - its role as the government's
main paying
agent and provider of domestic loans - results in an
equalization of its Support
Rating Floor with the sovereign's LT IDR of 'B+'. Additionally,
Fitch believes
the government's willingness to support Banreservas should it be
required is
substantial given its 100% stake in the bank. However, the
Dominican Republic's
speculative-grade rating limits the sovereign's capacity of
support, resulting
in a Support rating of '4'.
Despite BHD Leon's systemic importance, the government's
inconsistent history of
banking sector support for private sector institutions and the
sovereign's
speculative-grade rating result in a Support Floor of 'NF' and a
Support Rating
of '5'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Banreservas' international subordinated note rating is one notch
below its
supported IDR, reflecting one notch for loss severity, but no
notches for
incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank's IDR. In
Fitch's view,
given the gone concern characteristics of the security, the
anchor rating is the
IDR, even though there is no explicit government guarantee on
the security.
According to Fitch's methodology, the subordinated notes do not
receive equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRs
Banreservas' IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions on potential
sovereign support. Changes in the IDRs are also contingent on
sovereign rating
actions.
A stabilization of private sector loan quality indicators, a
stronger capital
base, as well as a more established track record of meeting
strategic objectives
could lead to an upgrade of the Banreservas' VR. An unexpected
deterioration in
asset quality or profitability, or dividend disbursements to the
government that
pressures Banreservas' equity/assets ratio below 5.5%, could
trigger a downgrade
of its viability rating.
BHD Leon's IDRs and VRs are contingent upon actions on the
Dominican Republic's
sovereign ratings, as its ratings are constrained by the
sovereign's IDRs. If
the bank sustains its current strong financial performance and
adequate
capitalization, this would be positive for BHDL's IDRs in the
event of a
sovereign upgrade. A deterioration in profitability or asset
quality metrics
that causes the bank's Fitch core capital to risk-weighted
assets ratio to fall
below 8% would be negative for creditworthiness.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs for both banks are potentially sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Dominican
government to
provide timely support. In the case of Banreservas, this might
arise in the
event of a sovereign rating action.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Banreservas' subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same
considerations
that affect the banks IDR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banreservas
--Foreign and local currency IDRs 'B+'; Outlook Revised to
Positive from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b';
--Support Rating affirmed at '4';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'B+';
--Long-term subordinated notes affirmed at 'B'.
BHD Leon
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR 'B+', Outlook Revised
to Positive
from Stable
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'NF'.
These ratings were unaffected:
Banreservas
--National long-term rating 'AA+(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating 'F1+(dom)';
--National subordinated debt rating 'AA(dom)'.
BHD Leon
--Long-term National rating 'AA+(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating 'F1+(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503-2516-6610
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
