(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Prudential Plc's
(Prudential) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
senior unsecured
debt at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Prudential Assurance
Company Ltd's
(PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Prudential's US
subsidiaries Jackson
National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life
Insurance Company of
New York's (collectively, JNL) IFS ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks
on the group's
Long-term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Prudential's strong and resilient capital
position,
operational scale and strong business position in each of its
key markets, the
UK, the US and Asia. Prudential has strong cash generation and a
strategy
focused on high-margin products with short pay-back periods and
a profitable
asset management business. Prudential's ratings also benefit
from the group's
geographical diversification across the UK, US and 13 countries
in Asia.
Prudential's score on Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model
is 'extremely
strong' based on end-2014 results. At end-3Q15, the group's
Insurance Groups
Directive (IGD) regulatory solvency ratio was estimated at 250%
and its UK
with-profits fund working capital was estimated at GBP7.5bn. In
the UK, it also
maintains a large credit default reserve (end-3Q15: GBP2.2bn).
Its US operations
have a strong regulatory risk-based-capital ratio (end-2014:
456%).
The group's leading position and strong brand in its core
markets are positive
rating factors. In the UK, Prudential is a leading company in
the retirement
market and its in-house asset manager, M&G, is the largest in
the UK retail
market. In the US, under the banner of JNL, it is one of the
main sellers of
variable and fixed annuities. In Asia, Prudential has one of the
strongest
franchises achieved by a western company and is growing
strongly. Asia now
contributes more than half of the group's new business value
(2014: 55%) and we
believe Prudential is well placed to exploit the low penetration
of the Asian
insurance markets and benefit from the rising personal wealth
across the region.
Fitch views Prudential's earnings power and cash generation as
strong,
reflecting the company's focus on high-margin products with
short payback
periods. Return on equity was 20.6% in 2014, which is more than
commensurate
with the rating.
In recent years, Prudential has experienced high sales of
variable annuities
(VAs) through its US subsidiary, relative to peers. Fitch
believes that VA
products with embedded options and guarantees give rise to risks
that are
complex, long-tailed, and difficult to price, hedge and reserve
for. However,
Fitch recognises Prudential's track record of pricing discipline
and effective
risk hedging on VAs through economic cycles, and the rebalancing
of sales from
traditional VAs to its new, lower-risk Elite Access product.
Prudential is exposed to significant credit risk through the
credit portfolios
backing its non-profit business including annuities in the US
and the UK. Any
worsening in actual or expected credit defaults or rating
downgrades on these
portfolios, which had a combined market value of GBP72bn at
end-2014, is an
inherent risk. Changes in life expectancy will be a driver of
long-term
profitability, as the group is exposed to potential longevity
improvements on
its large annuity business in the UK.
We consider JNL and the UK entity Prudential Assurance Company
Ltd (PAC) as core
to the group under our rating methodology, based on a history of
supporting
group objectives; centralised risk, capital and decision-making
functions and
the diversification benefit of exposure to different economies.
Both entities
are material in size, with the US representing 44% of the
group's life operating
profit (excluding asset management and other business) in 2014
and the UK
representing 23%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: a
fall in
Prudential's Prism score to low in the 'very strong' category;
Fitch-calculated
financial leverage over 25% (end-1H15: 19%); interest coverage
below 5x (2014:
10.3x); or material crystallisation of credit risk, longevity
risk or adverse
policyholder behaviour.
Prudential has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
insurance groups and
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
A downgrade of Prudential would trigger a downgrade of JNL and
PAC. As Fitch
factors group support into JNL's rating, which would be lower on
a standalone
basis, JNL's ratings could also be downgraded if, in Fitch's
view, there is a
decline in the strategic importance of JNL to Prudential.
The rating actions are as follows:
Prudential
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Junior subordinated debt and perpetual subordinated capital
securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'
PAC
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Jackson National Life Funding LLC
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
