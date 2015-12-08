(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BB/RR2' to
Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe B.V.'s (GDTE) proposed issuance of
Eur250 million
in senior unsecured notes due 2023 in a private placement. GDTE
is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
(GT). The Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) for GT and GDTE are 'BB-' and the Rating
Outlooks are
Stable.
The proposed notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured
basis by GT and its
U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries that also guarantee GT's secured
credit
facilities and senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the
proposed notes will be
used to redeem in full GDTE's existing Eur250 million of 6.75%
senior unsecured
notes due 2019, which became callable on April 15, 2015. By
refinancing the
6.75% notes, GDTE will likely be able to take advantage of
favorable European
credit market conditions to lower its cost of debt, while
shifting the maturity
four years further into the future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of GT and GDTE reflect the strengthening of the tire
manufacturer's
credit profile over the past several years as a result of its
significantly
improved profitability, especially in North America, and the
substantial decline
in its unfunded pension obligations after fully funding its U.S.
plans. GT's
focus on high-value-added (HVA) tires and its cost reduction
initiatives have
resulted in substantial margin growth and increased operating
income. Despite
somewhat lower sales volumes, GT has retained a strong market
position as the
third-largest global manufacturer of replacement and original
equipment (OE)
tires.
Rating concerns include growing tire industry capacity,
particularly in North
America, and volatile raw material costs, especially for natural
rubber and
petroleum-based commodities. Conditions in the European tire
market also remain
a concern, despite some improvement over the past two years.
Other concerns
include the level of fixed costs in GT's business and the
related sensitivity of
its financial performance to economic conditions; working
capital variability,
despite expectations for improvement; and overall profitability
that continues
to lag several of its key European and Asian competitors. The
increase in GT's
shareholder-friendly activities over the past two years,
including a rising
dividend and share repurchases, is also a concern, although
Fitch does not
expect the company to raise incremental long-term debt to fund
these activities.
As of Sept. 30, 2015, GT's debt totaled $6 billion, down from
$6.4 billion at
year-end 2014. Fitch-calculated EBITDA in the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2015 was
$2.4 billion, leading to Fitch-calculated leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated
EBITDA) of 2.4x. Fitch-calculated free cash flow (FCF) in the 12
months ended
Sept. 30, 2015 was $903 million, leading to an FCF margin of
5.4%. Fitch expects
GT's credit protection metrics will strengthen over the
intermediate term as
overall tire demand grows along with the global car parc,
particularly in
emerging markets, and as the company continues to work on
improving its cost
structure. Fitch expects leverage to decline as GT's earnings
rise and as it
focuses on reducing debt. Fitch also expects reduced variability
in the
company's quarterly cash flows as it focuses on working capital
management.
The 'BB/RR2' rating on the proposed notes as well as GDTE's
existing 6.75%
senior unsecured notes is higher than the rating on GT's senior
unsecured notes
due to the GDTE notes' structural seniority. As noted above,
GDTE's notes are
guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by GT and its
subsidiaries which also
guarantee the parent company's secured credit facilities.
Although GT's senior
unsecured notes are also guaranteed by these same subsidiaries,
they are not
guaranteed by GDTE. The recovery prospects of GDTE's notes are
further
strengthened relative to those at GT by the lower level of
secured debt at GDTE.
Fitch notes that GDTE's credit facility and its senior unsecured
notes are
subject to cross-default provisions relating to GT's material
indebtedness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Global tire demand grows modestly, but demand remains weak in
Latin America.
--Sales in the near term are negatively affected by the strong
U.S. dollar, with
some improvement after 2015.
--GT's pension contributions decline significantly in 2015 and
beyond due to the
near fully funded status of its U.S. plans.
--Capital spending running between $1.1 billion and $1.25
billion over the
intermediate term, as the company invests in growth initiatives,
including its
new plant in the Americas.
--Fitch assumes that dividends will rise annually over the next
few years.
--The company maintains roughly $2 billion in cash on its
balance sheet, with
excess cash used for shareholder returns and some debt
reduction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Demonstrating growth in tire unit volumes, market share and
revenue;
--Producing FCF margins of 2% or better for an extended period;
--Generating sustained gross EBITDA margins of 12% or higher;
--Maintaining leverage near 2.5x for an extended period.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A significant step-down in demand for the company's tires
without a
commensurate decrease in costs;
--An unexpected increase in costs, particularly related to raw
materials, that
cannot be offset with higher pricing;
--A decline in the company's cash below $1.5 billion for several
quarters;
--A sustained period of negative free cash flow;
--An increase in gross EBITDA leverage to above 3.5x for a
sustained period,
particularly as a result of shareholder-friendly activities.
Fitch rates GT and its Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe B.V. (GDTE)
subsidiary as
follows:
GT
--IDR 'BB-';
--Secured bank credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Secured second-lien term loan 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR4'.
GDTE
--IDR 'BB-';
--Secured bank credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB/RR2'.
The Rating Outlook for GT and GDTE is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: Feb. 27, 2015
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
