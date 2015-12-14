(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS, December 14 (Fitch) Emerging Europe will
benefit from a
stabilisation in the Russian economy and stronger growth
prospects in central
and eastern Europe (CEE) in 2016, although political, policy and
external
challenges remain, says Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Fitch expects the Russian economy to stabilise in 2016, with
growth forecast at
0.5% after a contraction of 4% in 2015. This should ease the
pressure on the
ratings of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries
that have been hit
by lower trade, investment and remittances from Russia.
Nonetheless, the
persistence of weak economic activity, together with tighter
policy and
generally weakening banking sectors, will constrain economic
performance.
Fitch forecasts economic growth to remain solid within CEE in
2016. External
factors should be generally supportive, with stronger growth
momentum within the
EU, low interest rates and quantitative easing by the ECB,
subdued commodity
prices and the stabilisation in Russia. The turn of the EU
funding cycle will be
the main drag on growth.
The region is generally well positioned against risks of Fed
rate hikes leading
to potential shifts in global capital flows. Many central
European countries
have improved current account balances and reduced their
vulnerability to global
financial volatility. Their exposure is primarily to euro
exchange rate risk and
ECB policy moves. CIS countries are generally not reliant on
access to foreign
funding. Turkey is the most vulnerable, but Fitch expects it to
navigate the
tougher external funding environment.
Another year of low commodity prices is forecast to buttress
external positions
and consumer spending within CEE sovereigns. Oil producers in
the CIS have so
far implemented a strong policy response to lower prices. The
perseverance with
policy adjustments to preserve buffers will be a key determinant
of their rating
trajectories.
Geopolitical tensions are mounting in Turkey even as domestic
election-related
stresses recede. Fitch's outlook assumes that the conflict in
eastern Ukraine
does not deteriorate and that the risk of a significant
tightening of sanctions
on Russia has diminished, but this remains a downside risk.
The bulk of ratings in the region have Stable Outlooks. Negative
Outlooks
outweigh Positive Outlooks by three (Croatia, Russia and
Macedonia) to two
(Hungary and Slovenia). Risks are generally well-balanced, but
are greater in
the CIS than in CEE.
Fiscal loosening or measures that weaken the business
environment or undermine
political or economic institutions are risks in several
countries across the
region, and have the potential to trigger negative ratings
actions. Further
progress with external deleveraging without disrupting growth
momentum could
lead to positive pressure on ratings, particularly in CEE.
A failure of the Russia economy to stabilise in line with our
expectations would
put pressure on the ratings of other CIS sovereigns. These would
generally be
aggravated if accompanied by lower-than-forecast oil prices.
Fitch's report '2016 Outlook: Emerging Europe Sovereigns:
Strengthening
Performance, But Political, Policy and External Challenges' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
