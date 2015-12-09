(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), including the
company's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), to 'CCC'. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the ratings reflects HOV's high debt load and
leverage and
Fitch's expectation that the company's liquidity position will
weaken in the
near- to intermediate-term due to upcoming debt maturities.
Fitch had
previously expected the company to refinance debt maturing in
2016, but HOV has
been unable to access the capital markets. As of Oct. 31, 2015,
the company had
$245.4 million of unrestricted cash and $2.1 million of
borrowing availability
under its $75 million revolver that matures in 2018. HOV has
$172.8 million of
senior notes maturing in January 2016, $86.5 million coming due
in May 2016, and
$121 million maturing in January 2017.
The company currently has sufficient cash to repay the $172.8
million of senior
notes maturing in January 2016. However, the company's overall
liquidity will
be meaningfully exhausted following this debt repayment (and
before the May 2016
maturity) unless it is able to access the capital markets,
generate meaningful
free cash flow (FCF) during the first half of fiscal 2016, or is
able to
successfully tap alternative liquidity sources. Typically,
homebuilders
generate negative FCF during the first half of the year as they
build their
inventory and then turn cash flow positive during the second
half (particularly
during the fourth quarter) as homes are sold.
POTENTIAL SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY
Management has identified several levers it can pull to allow
the company to
repay its 2016 maturities while still investing in growth
opportunities.
--Land banking - HOV could choose to take a higher percentage of
new land deals
through land banking arrangements instead of using the company's
cash to
purchase these lots. This reduces the upfront cash required to
purchase and/or
develop the land while still controlling the lots through option
contracts.
Fitch believes that this type of arrangement results in a lower
operating margin
compared to the margin derived from homes delivered on lots that
are purchased
and/or developed by the company.
Another land banking option is for HOV to take existing owned
land and sell it
to a land banker and then enter into an option agreement to
purchase those lots
back on a just-in-time basis. The company currently has $300
million of land
banking arrangements - $125 million with Domain Real Estate
Partners (affiliate
of DW Partners) and $175 million with GSO Capital Partners
(credit arm of
Blackstone). As of Nov. 30, 2015, GSO had closed on one land
parcel totaling
186 lots with total acquisition and future development costs of
$24.2 million.
GSO and HOV have also entered into a non-binding letter of
intent to land-bank a
portfolio of assets totaling about $95 million of land
acquisition and future
development costs with the expectation to close the transaction
prior to Dec.
31, 2015. Fitch estimates that HOV's land banking arrangements
with Domain Real
Estate Partners and GSO Capital Partners could generate cash
inflows of between
$175 million to $200 million.
--Joint Ventures - HOV could monetize certain of its assets by
contributing them
to joint ventures (JV), wherein the company typically
contributes about 10%-15%
of the required capital and the JV partner(s) puts up the
remainder. In
November 2015, HOV completed a JV transaction for a 278-unit
midrise building in
New Jersey that generated $26 million of cash for the company.
--Non-recourse project-specific financing - the company
currently has $143.9
million of non-recourse land mortgages, up from $104 million at
the end of
FY2014. The company can use project financing to fund its land
and development
spending.
--Model sale leasebacks - during FY2015, the company raised $43
million from
model sale leaseback transactions.
Management indicated that the company has about $500 million of
inventory that
it can utilize for additional land banking arrangements, joint
ventures and/or
nonrecourse project financing.
HIGH DEBT LOAD AND LEVERAGE
The company had total debt of $2.1 billion as of Oct. 31, 2015.
Leverage at the
end of FY2015 (ending Oct. 31, 2015) was about 14.8x compared
with 10.1x at the
end of FY2014 and FY2013. EBITDA-to-interest coverage is low at
0.9x for FY2015
compared with 1.2x for FY2014 and FY2013. Fitch expects HOV's
credit metrics
will remain weak during the next 12 months, with leverage
situating around 10.0x
and interest coverage of roughly 1.0x at the end of FY2016.
STRONG 4Q15 ORDER ACTIVITY AND BACKLOG
HOV ended FY2015 strongly, reporting an 18% growth in
consolidated net orders
during 4Q15 compared with 4Q14. The company ended the year with
2,905 homes in
backlog with a total value of $1.2 billion. The homes in
backlog are 30% higher
YOY while the total value is up 42.1% compared with the end of
2014. The strong
backlog supports the robust revenue growth projected for the
company during
FY2016.
HOUSING INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
Housing metrics increased in 2014 due to more robust economic
growth during the
last three quarters of the year, and, consequently, there was an
acceleration in
job growth despite modestly higher interest rates as well as
more measured home
price inflation. Total starts in 2014 were 1.003 million, up
8.4%. New home
sales were up a modest 1.6% to 436,000, while existing home
volume was off 2.9%
to 4.940 million largely due to fewer distressed homes for sale
and limited
inventory. New home price inflation moderated in 2014, at least
partially
because of higher interest rates and buyer resistance. Average
new home prices,
as measured by the Census Bureau, rose 6.4% in 2014, while
median home prices
advanced about 5.4%.
Housing activity ratcheted up more sharply in 2015 with the
support of a
steadily growing economy. Through the first 10 months of 2015,
total housing
starts grew 10.2% versus the same period last year, while
existing home sales
and new home sales are up 7.0% and 15.7%, respectively. Fitch
projects total
housing starts will expand 9.2% to 1.095 million this year. New
home sales
should grow 14.9%, while existing home sales should rise 6.6%.
Sparked by a slightly faster growing economy, the housing
recovery is expected
to continue in 2016. Although interest rates are likely to be
higher, a more
robust economy, healthy job creation and further moderation in
lending standards
should stimulate housing activity. Housing starts should be
approximately 1.20
million (+9.8%) with single-family volume of 0.79 million and
multifamily starts
of 0.41 million. New home sales should reach 581,000, up 16.0%.
Existing home
volume growth should again be up by mid-single digits (+4.0%).
LAND POSITION
As of Oct. 31, 2015, the company controlled 37,659 lots, of
which 49.4% were
owned, 42.3% were optioned, and the remaining lots controlled
through joint
ventures. Based on LTM closings (excluding unconsolidated JVs),
HOV controlled
6.3 years of land (excluding lots controlled through JVs) and
owned roughly 3.4
years of owned land. Total lots controlled were flat YOY while
owned lots
increased 5%.
HOV spent $656.5 million on land and development during FY2015
compared with
$585 million in FY2014, $502 million in FY2013, $364 million in
FY2012 and $400
million in FY2011. Fitch estimates that HOV generated negative
cash flow from
operations (CFFO) between $250 million - $300 million during
FY2015 (cash flow
statement for FY2015 is not yet available). This compares to
negative CFFO of
$190.6 million during FY2014 and positive CFFO of $9.3 million
during FY2013.
Fitch expects HOV will generate positive CFFO during FY2016 as
it monetizes some
of its land assets and utilizes land banking arrangements for
new land
transactions.
GEOGRAPHIC AND PRICE POINT DIVERSITY
HOV is geographically diversified, offering homes for sale in
206 communities in
34 markets across 16 states. According to Builder Magazine,
during 2014, the
company ranked among the top 10 builders in such metro markets
as Houston and
Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Washington DC / Arlington, VA /
Alexandria, WV markets,
New York / Northern New Jersey, Baltimore, MD, Philadelphia, PA
/ Camden, NJ /
Wilmington, DE markets, Chicago, IL, Riverside / San Bernardino,
CA, and
Minneapolis / St. Paul, MN. Management estimates that about
29% of its 2014
product designs were to first-time homebuyers, 36% to the
move-up segment, 22%
to luxury homebuyers and 13% to the active adult segment.
EXPOSURE TO THE HOUSTON METRO MARKET
About 16% of HOV's LTM homebuilding revenues were generated from
the Houston
metro market. The company was the fifth largest homebuilder in
Houston in 2014
with 1,312 home deliveries. The Houston/Sugarland/Baytown, TX
market is one of
the largest metro areas in the U.S., with about 49,329 housing
permits issued
through the first 10 months of 2015. The 2015 YTD housing
permits are 6.2%
below the 52,571 issued during the same period last year. About
63,741 housing
permits were issued during 2014 and 51,333 were issued during
2013.
Fitch is concerned with the impact of continued low oil prices
on the economy of
this metro area. The unemployment rate for the
Houston/Sugarland/Baytown metro
market was 4.8% in October 2015, up from the 4.4% rate reported
in October 2014
and the September 2015 rate of 4.6%. The monthly unemployment
rate has ranged
from 4% to 4.8% during the first 10 months of 2015.
HOV's average sales price in Houston is $302,000 and the company
is focused on
the entry-level and first move-up market. Based on general
commentary from
homebuilders, the weakness in the Houston market is currently
most evident in
the trade-up market ($300,000 and above price range). During
4Q15, HOV's net
orders in Houston fell 9% YOY and the net contracts per
community fell 12%
compared with last year.
While the Houston market is HOV's largest market in terms of
home deliveries, it
is not the largest market in terms of land investment. HOV's
strategy in
Houston has been to purchase finished lots on a quarterly
takedown basis, which
somewhat limits the company's exposure and risk in a downside
scenario. Owned
lots in Houston were 1,631 or 8.8% of HOV's total owned lot
position as of Oct.
31, 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HOV include:
--Housing starts expand 9.2% to 1.095 million during 2015, while
new home sales
grow 14.9% and existing home sales advance 6.6%;
--Housing starts advance 9.8% during 2016 and new and existing
home sales expand
16% and 4%, respectively;
--HOV's revenues increase 25%-30% during 2016;
--EBITDA margins improve 25 bps-75 bps during 2016;
--HOV generates positive FCF;
--The company ends FY2016 with about $125 million - $175 million
of liquidity
(combination of unrestricted cash and revolver availability).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HOV's ratings could be downgraded further if the company is
unable to refinance
$172.8 million of senior notes maturing in January 2016 and
$86.5 million coming
due in May 2016 and HOV's liquidity position falls below $150
million, and the
company does not provide a credible plan to address $121 million
of senior notes
maturing in January 2017.
A rating upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months as liquidity
remains
constrained, leverage is expected to remain elevated, and
coverage will continue
to be weak. However, Fitch may consider a positive rating action
if the housing
recovery is meaningfully better than Fitch's current outlook and
is maintained
over a multi-year period, allowing the company to significantly
improve its
liquidity position and credit metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--Senior secured first lien notes due 2020 to 'B/RR1' from
'BB-/RR1';
--Senior secured second lien notes due 2020 to 'CCC-/RR5' from
'B-/RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC-/RR5' from 'CCC/RR6';
--Series A perpetual preferred stock to 'C/RR6' from 'CCC-/RR6'.
Fitch has also revised the Recovery Ratings for the following:
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
--Senior secured notes (5% and 2%) due 2021 to 'CCC+/RR3' from
'CCC+/RR5'.
Recovery Ratings
HOV's Recovery Ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going
concern).
Fitch employs a 6x distressed EBITDA enterprise value multiple
and assumes going
concern EBITDA of $180 million.
The 'B/RR1' rating for HOV's $550 million first lien senior
secured notes
reflect Fitch's estimate for a recovery range of 91%-100%. The
company's first
lien and second lien notes due 2020 are secured by $784.7
million of inventory
and $197.1 million of cash. Fitch rates HOV's second lien
senior secured notes
'CCC-/RR5', reflecting 11%-30% recovery for this debt issue.
The 'CCC+/RR3' rating for the company's 5% and 2% senior secured
notes due 2021
reflect Fitch's estimate for a recovery range of 51%-70%. These
notes are
secured by $140.1 million of inventory, $50.9 million of cash,
and HOV's
interest in certain joint ventures.
Fitch's 'CCC-/RR5' rating on the company's senior unsecured
notes reflects
recovery of 11%-30% for these debtholders. Fitch assumed that
assets that are
not pledged and the excess value from property specifically
pledged to certain
lenders is distributed to unsecured claims on a pro rata basis,
including the
senior unsecured noteholders and the undersecured claim portion
held by other
secured lenders.
The 'C/RR6' rating on HOV's preferred stock assumes zero
recovery.
Details of Fitch's Recovery Analysis for Hovnanian can be found
in the following
report:
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Recovery Tool
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Rulla, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Recovery Tool
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
07 Dec 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996324
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.