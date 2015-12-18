(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Japan Post here HONG KONG/TOKYO, December 17 (Fitch) Japan Post Bank (JPB) has potential to disrupt the operations of Japan's mid-sized and regional banks - and possibly major banks - following its IPO in November 2015. JPB has Japan's largest deposit base and rivals the mega banks in asset size. We expect JPB to diversify its assets, which are concentrated in JGBs (45%), loans/cash with banks (24%) and other investments (30%). Its extensive nationwide reach should help it to boost its small loan portfolio, including penetrating relatively higher-margin sectors. JPB is also likely to diversify its earnings. Fitch sees JPB being a credible challenger to the incumbents in Japan, where credit growth has been persistently low. Fitch does not expect the additional competition to directly trigger rating actions on banks in our portfolio, although the impact on market share and profitability would be harder felt should the operating environment weaken. But the chance of negative rating actions would increase if the banks react to JPB's challenge by taking outsized risks relative to their risk buffers. JPB is unrated, but we believe the bank would be viewed by the authorities as systemically important and therefore a candidate for state support, in case of stress. The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - Japan Post Bank" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director, Financial Institutions +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Naoki Morimura Director, Financial Institutions +81 3 3288 2686 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.