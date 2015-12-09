(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) The UK's household insurance market
will remain
highly competitive despite the losses caused by Storm Desmond,
Fitch Ratings
says.
The storm damage was more localised than that arising from many
previous UK
weather events. Early loss estimates range from GBP150m to
GBP350m, equivalent
to between 3pp and 7pp of the sector's combined ratio for 2015,
which we
forecast to be 90%, excluding the impact of Desmond. We believe
the loss will be
manageable for insurers, although it diminishes the sector's
ability to absorb
further weather-related losses over the winter, should they
occur.
Household premiums are at a five-year low due to a combination
of below-average
weather-related losses and intensifying competition. We expected
the recent
trend of slowing price declines would continue into the
2015-2016 winter even
before Storm Desmond, as insurers become more cautious about a
potential
increase in weather-related losses. In addition, the costs
resulting from the
increase in the insurance premium tax and the introduction of
Flood Re in April
2016 are likely to be passed on to customers in the form of
price increases.
The negative impact on insurers' earnings from Desmond is likely
to be limited
because the storm's impact was relatively localised and outside
more densely
populated areas. But the scale of the insured losses will depend
on how many
businesses have been affected. If there has been significant
business
interruption, insured losses could rise above the current loss
estimates. Losses
from the storm even within the bounds of current estimates,
coupled with further
significant loss events over the winter season, could push the
sector's personal
property combined ratio above 100%. This will keep earnings
under pressure, due
to the significant competition in the market combined with
subdued investment
returns.
Desmond has also raised questions about the adequacy of flood
defences, with
some installed just a few years ago not proving fully effective
against a storm
of this intensity. Uncertainty about future government capital
expenditure to
reduce flood risk could expose insurers to additional losses in
the short term.
In the long term, it could push up buildings and contents
insurance premiums for
all UK households if the frequency of severe weather events
increases.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
