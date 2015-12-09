(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Recent GDP data underline the
challenges facing the
Finnish economy from economic shocks to key industries, adverse
demographics,
and exposure to Russia's downturn, Fitch Ratings says. Finland
has launched a
fiscal policy response to counter the resulting deterioration in
public
finances, but it is too soon to see if it will prove effective.
Data for 3Q15 released on Friday indicate that real GDP declined
0.5%
quarter-on-quarter. Fitch now estimates that real GDP will be
little changed in
2015, where we had previously forecast of 0.3% growth. Our
forecasts for 2016
and 2017 are unchanged at 1.0% and 1.1% respectively.
Weaker growth than forecast translates to worsening public
finances. Our updated
GDP estimate for 2015 implies that the government debt to GDP
ratio will reach
66.9% by end-2017 - that is 0.7pp higher than our projection at
the time of the
most recent rating review in September. The debt ratio should
then peak in
2020-2021 at around 69%.
A continued rise in the government debt to GDP ratio over the
medium term is a
sensitivity for Finland's sovereign rating, which we affirmed at
'AAA'/Negative
in September. The Finnish government has embarked on a
broad-based strategy to
stabilise the public-debt-to-GDP ratio through a mix of
immediate consolidation
measures and structural reforms. If successfully implemented,
these plans could
reverse the deterioration in debt ratios.
For example, the government recently announced the next steps
for reform to
healthcare and social care provision by transferring
responsibility from
Finland's numerous local authorities to eighteen new regional
authorities from
January 2019.
These regions will provide services individually or with other
regions, and will
have the option of relying to some extent on private-sector and
not-for-profit
providers. New legislation on customer choice will also be part
of the reform
package. The new regions will also have other responsibilities
such as rescue
services.
The government is targeting estimated savings of EUR3bn to the
public finances
through these reforms to increase efficiency. If achieved, and
assuming a
three-year implementation period from 2019 with linear savings
of EUR1bn each
year, our medium-term debt sensitivity analysis would, other
things equal, imply
that the debt to GDP ratio would already be declining in 2020,
and would drop
back to 60.5% by 2024, retracing much of the increase seen in
the previous 10
years (debt:GDP was 59% last year).
However, implementation of the reform carries considerable
uncertainty,
including potential constitutional objections to the status and
activities of
the new administrative regions relative to existing local
authorities. It is
also unclear to what extent savings through economies of scale
will be negated
by the costs of setting up the new regional administrative
bodies.
