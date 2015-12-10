(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded South
Africa-based
telecoms group MTN Group Limited's (MTN) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. All National
ratings for MTN have
been affirmed and a full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
commentary.
The downgrade follows the recent rating action on South Africa's
sovereign
ratings (see 'Fitch Downgrades South Africa to 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable dated 4
December 2015 on www.fitchratings.com), which is considered
together with the
impact from recent announcements from the group regarding the
fine from NCC, the
Nigerian telecoms regulator. Both of these are assessed to have
increased
operational risk to MTN from its two key markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Emerging Market Risks
The downgrade of South Africa highlights the macroeconomic risks
to groups
focused on emerging markets while the fine and challenges in
Nigerian dividend
repatriation also evidences higher operational/regulatory risk
in these regions.
We believe these changes result in increased credit risk to MTN
given its
reliance on emerging markets, and its exposure to South Africa
and Nigeria, in
particular.
South Africa Sovereign Downgrade
While MTN's rating is not directly linked to that of the South
African
sovereign, the downgrade of South Africa highlights an increased
operational
risk to the group from one of its two largest markets.
Nigerian Fine
On 3 November 2015 the group was notified that the NCC had
reduced the fine by
35% to USD3.4bn; however, on 4 December the regulator clarified
that the fine
was reduced by 25% to USD3.9bn. Currently there remains a lack
of clarity on
both the method of calculation of the fine reduction and
uncertainty as to
whether management will be able to agree an altered payment
structure or
deadline for the fine. However, initial communications from the
NCC indicate
limited reductions and a short timeframe, which increases risk
to MTN Nigeria.
Management have confirmed that any fine levied by the NCC will
be applied to MTN
Nigeria and that any funding required to meet the settlement
will be raised
locally by MTN Nigeria. While this limits the impact to the
Nigerian operations,
any significant reduction in profitability of MTN Nigeria will
significantly
influence the group given the scale and importance of this
market to MTN.
Reduced Dividends from MTN Nigeria
In MTN's 3Q15 results call, management highlighted the
difficulties the group
faces in remitting dividends from MTN Nigeria to the parent
company. This is due
to the Nigerian central bank's policy of maintaining the Naira
peg to the US
dollar, which is limiting foreign exchange liquidity. The
resulting liquidity
squeeze has been short term. However, if there is no evidence of
an improvement
in liquidity from the Nigerian operations, it will result in
negative rating
pressure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MTN include:
- Low single-digit revenue and EBITDA CAGR from 2014-2018.
- Capex-to-revenue of 21% in 2015, declining to 16% in 2018.
- Management will adjust dividend policy and capex to keep
leverage within the
'BBB-' threshold following any fine levied by the Nigerian
regulator.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
sustainably
above 2.5x (2014: 0.9x).
- If consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage approaches the 2.5x
threshold, net
debt/EBITDA at material operating subsidiaries (most notably MTN
Nigeria)
approaching the group average would put pressure on the rating.
- Pressure on operating cash flow in MTN's key markets driven by
increased
regulatory and competitive pressures or increased capital
expenditure.
- Expectations of a reduction in dividends received from the
operating
subsidiaries that would lead to an increase of leverage of the
South Africa
operations (including the parent company). On an unconsolidated
basis and using
Fitch's estimate of dividends received from these opcos, net
debt / EBITDA plus
dividends for South Africa including the parent company over
2.5x (2014: 1.5x)
would put pressure on the ratings.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- An upgrade is unlikely in the short term, due to MTN's
significant exposure to
countries with high political and regulatory risk. MTN is
unlikely to be rated
higher than the South African sovereign rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MTN Group Limited
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)', Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
MTN Holdings (Pty) Limited
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Supervisory Analyst
Richard Barrow
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996479
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
