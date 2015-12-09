(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) The Financial Conduct Authority's
rules on consumer
accounts, published yesterday and coming into force in December
2016, are
unlikely to trigger notable shifts in depositor behaviour, says
Fitch Ratings.
But they might force providers to harmonise rates across
standardised savings
deposits and result in a small increase in deposit flows among
UK banks as
customers seek higher remuneration. Technological advances are
also making it
easier for customers to change accounts.
The FCA says that 80% of easy-access savings accounts in the UK
have not been
switched in the last three years. Banks are able to pay lower
rates to
long-standing retail savers because these customers tend not to
shop around.
This behaviour reflects various factors, including brand
loyalty, difficulty in
comparing accounts, and the perceived inconvenience associated
with account
switching. Incentives to switch have remained limited while
interest rates
remain low.
Data provided by BACS, which electronically processes financial
information in
the UK, shows that 2 million switches have been made since 2013.
This is small
as a proportion of the total 64 million personal bank accounts
in the UK. We
therefore do not expect a significant near-term shift in the
large market shares
of the UK's leading banks.
But the new FCA policies are part of a wider programme of
regulatory activity
designed to make it easier for customers to switch, and savings
trends in the UK
could change over the longer term. The ongoing Competition and
Markets Authority
investigation is also due to reach a provisional decision on
measures to
increase customer switching by February 2016, and the Current
Account Switching
Service launched in September 2013 is designed to address
practical barriers to
switching.
The FCA rules are designed to improve disclosure and facilitate
account
switching. A "sunlight remedy" was also introduced, intended to
provide
transparency on the rates banks pay to longstanding customers.
The FCA has
started to publish data on rates payable on cash ISAs (a
tax-efficient savings
product), although in the first instance sunlight remedies are
aimed at market
commentators and not directly at consumers. The timescale for
achieving cash-ISA
transfers will be halved to seven days by 2017. The
"convenience" remedies that
will allow customers to manage savings and accounts in one
place, even if
products are provided by different banks, are taking longer to
implement due to
security concerns.
The FCA is determined that banks should change their behaviour
towards
customers. But we think a rise in interest rates is more likely
to achieve a
greater shift in deposit mix across the UK banks, with funds
shifting into
savings accounts. This will affect funding costs across the
industry and
probably reduce the margin benefits UK banks expect to achieve
once base rates
rise.
Current accounts, either non-remunerated or remunerated at
negligible rates,
have been rising because there are few alternative low-risk
alternative savings
products. We believe that once interest rates rise, current
account outflows
will follow.
