PARIS/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
International
Finance Facility for Immunisation's (IFFIm) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been
affirmed at
'F1+'. Its senior unsecured notes are also affirmed at 'AA'.
The ratings reflect support from IFFIm's donors and in
particular the UK and
France.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
IFFIm is a supranational entity established in 2006 to fund
immunisation for
children in 52 countries eligible for funds from Gavi, the
Vaccine Alliance, a
global health public-private partnership. Funds raised on
financial markets by
IFFIm are disbursed as grants to Gavi. Ratings are driven by
pledges from donors
to disburse grants and repay IFFIm's debt, and particularly by
commitments by
the UK (AA+/Stable, 53.6% of pledges at end-June 2015) and
France (AA/Stable,
26.3%).
IFFIm's donors are the UK, France, Italy (BBB+/Stable),
Australia (AAA/Stable),
Norway (AAA/Stable), Spain (BBB+/Stable), the Netherlands
(AAA/Stable), Sweden
(AAA/Stable) and South Africa (BBB-/Stable). Donors' commitments
are legally
binding, and repudiation of their pledges would entail severe
reputational
damage and legal proceedings. The present value of outstanding
pledges amounted
to USD2.9bn at end-June 2015.
Default of donors on the timely payment of their pledges is the
main source of
risk. Although credit risk was improved by the upgrade of Spain
to 'BBB+' in
April 2014, IFFIm was downgraded along with France in December
2014. There were
short technical payment delays by Sweden and Australia in 2015,
but these were
swiftly rectified. Grants are made in local currency of the
donors, and hedged
against FX risk through a swap agreement with the International
Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (IBRD, AAA/Stable).
Credit risk also arises from beneficiary countries: donors have
the right to
reduce their payments by a predefined percentage if one of the
beneficiary
countries is in protracted arrears with the IMF. At end-October
2015, grant
disbursements to IFFIm were 2.5% lower than scheduled due to
Zimbabwe, Somalia
and Sudan being in default to the IMF. The risk of IFFIm failing
to repay part
of its bonds because of this reduction is limited by the
liquidity buffer and
gearing ratio limit it maintains.
IFFIm has committed to maintaining a ratio of net debt
(outstanding bonds minus
funds placed in a trust) to net present value of pledges (the
gearing ratio)
below a defined limit reviewed on a quarterly basis. The gearing
ratio limit
takes into account the credit risk associated with donors and
beneficiary
countries. At end- September 2015, the gearing ratio was 35.9%
against a defined
limit of 70.4%.
In addition, a 12 percentage-point buffer on the limit was
introduced in 2013,
effectively capping the limit at 57.3% at end-2014. This debt
ceiling, which
Fitch considers conservative, ensures that IFFIm can honour its
debt service
even in case of a reduction or delay in the pledge payments by
donor countries.
Liquidity risk is limited due to IFFIm's strict compliance with
its liquidity
policy (liquid assets must cover debt service over the next 12
months) and
conservative risk management. Liquidity and credit risk arising
from the
investment portfolio are managed effectively by the IBRD,
IFFIm's designated
treasury manager.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. However, the following
developments could result
in a rating action:
- IFFIm's ratings and Outlook would be reviewed if the ratings
and Outlooks of
the UK or France are changed, due to their weight in donors'
pledges.
- Material delays of grant disbursements by donor countries
would also exert
pressure on the ratings.
- Over the medium term, a breach by IFFIm of its gearing ratio
limit related to
rising debt or reduced net present value of pledges following an
increase in the
credit risk of recipient countries or donors could trigger a
rating downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the relative weight of donor countries in
total pledged
grants will remain broadly unchanged.
