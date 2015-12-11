(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that EMEA
corporate issuance is likely to rise in 2016, driven by low
yields and a
confluence of growth-supportive factors. Attractive borrowing
costs, a weaker
euro, lower energy prices and looser credit conditions support
the growth
outlook for the eurozone, while inflation expectations have
stabilised following
the implementation of quantitative easing (QE) by the ECB.
Additionally, conditions for further M&A-related issuance remain
favourable in
2016 and the influx of international borrowers - particularly
from the US -
tapping the European credit market to benefit from low yields
and a low euro is
expected to persist, supporting volumes.
The credit metrics of Fitch-rated corporates point to a moderate
improvement in
2016; however, the outlook for credit ratings is mixed. The
negative bias in
Fitch EMEA corporate rating Outlooks highlights pressure on
ratings in
emerging-markets, mainly in Russia, and for energy and utilities
companies.
Issuance in 2015 is on course to match the level achieved in
2014 of EUR354bn,
which is noteworthy in view of the various bouts of volatility
through the year
since April. Despite a record start to the year, European
high-yield issuance
waned due to the volatile conditions, falling 20% yoy in 10M15.
Ongoing market
volatility and issuers' reduced propensity to refinance callable
debt could
depress high-yield issuance by 10%-20% in 2016.
Credit-rating downgrades in the energy and utilities sectors -
concentrated in
1H15 - was the main factor behind the overall negative rating
migration bias in
9M15. The upgrade-to-downgrade ratio deteriorated to 0.4x in
1H15 from 0.9x in
2014, reversing the improving trajectory that began in 2013.
Russian companies
dominated downgrade activity at almost 40%. Of the Russian
downgrades, 74%
related to the energy sector, while German, French and UK
utilities accounted
for 24%.
M&A-related bond issuance has shown a strong, inverse
correlation with economic
growth since 2010, and this relationship is expected to persist
in 2016,
supporting issuance. The weak euro and cheap borrowing costs
will continue to
attract US corporate issuance in Europe.
Despite signs of a eurozone recovery, the low-growth outlook
increases reliance
on favourable market conditions, and last week's sell-off
following
disappointment at ECB's additional stimulus plans highlights
growing sensitivity
to deviations from expectations about QE. Investors will
continue to test the
assumption priced into the market that the ECB is capable of
absorbing market
shocks in 2016, which will be an ongoing source of volatility -
particularly for
higher-risk bonds.
The report, EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor, is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
