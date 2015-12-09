(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed
Bahrain
Telecommunications Company's (Batelco) Outlook to Negative from
Stable while
affirming its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the unsecured rating of Batelco International Finance
No. 1 Limited at
'BBB-'.
This rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
the sovereign
rating of Bahrain to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of
its Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively on 4 December 2015 (see 'Fitch Revises Bahrain's
Outlook to
Negative, Affirms at 'BBB-' at www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Government Support
Batelco's rating is notched up a level from the company's 'BB+'
standalone
rating for government support, in case of need. Although
Batelco's financial
profile remains strong and the domestic operating environment is
improving, the
current standalone rating level takes into account the political
and economic
risk of the countries its international operations are in.
Batelco's ratings may be negatively impacted if Bahrain's
sovereign rating
(BBB-/Negative) is downgraded.
Domestic Market Still Key
The domestic market remains core to Batelco's earnings although
its share of
EBITDA fell to 46% in 2014 from 60% in 2012. The acquisition of
operations in
the Maldives, the Channel Islands and the South Atlantic has
somewhat improved
the risk profile of Batelco's international portfolio. However,
25% of the
group's EBITDA in 2014 still came from Jordan, a higher-risk
country.
Improved Regulatory Environment
The regulatory environment in Bahrain has significantly improved
for Batelco
over the past 12 months. In March 2014, the Bahraini telecoms
regulator said
that mass-market broadband services were competitive and has
removed regulatory
obligations which previously applied to Batelco's mass-market
fixed broadband
services, resulting in the deregulation of approximately 90% of
broadband
services in Bahrain.
The subsequent removal of bundling and price restrictions has
significantly
improved Batelco's ability to react and compete in the market.
Discussion over
the National Broadband Network is on-going. However, Batelco has
begun a
roll-out of fibre network and has managed to grow fixed-line
market share
without significant regulatory intervention.
Competitive Domestic Mobile Market
Fitch believes competition in the Bahraini mobile market is
stabilising as
pricing becomes more rational and expects that Batelco will be
able to maintain
or grow market share, albeit with some continued pressure on
average revenue per
user (ARPU).
The competitive environment deteriorated following Viva's entry
in the mobile
market in 2010, which resulted in significant market share
losses for Batelco.
Price competition intensified significantly over 2011-2012,
which placed
significant pressure on Batelco's revenue and churn rates.
Financial Flexibility Remains Strong
Fitch's views Batelco's financial profile as strong, underpinned
by our
expectation of a conservative leverage profile, strong cash flow
generation and
a sound liquidity profile over the medium term. Fitch projects
Batelco's net
debt/EBITDA ratio to increase to 0.6x in 2015 (2014: 0.2x) due
to spectrum
payments but to remain below 0.5x in 2016 and 2017 on free cash
flow generation
and a conservative shareholder remuneration policy.
Government Ownership
Batelco is 78% directly and indirectly owned by the Government
of Bahrain. The
Bahraini Government is invested in Batelco via Bahrain
Mumtalakat Holding
Company (37%, BBB-/Negative), Amber Holding (20%) and the Social
Insurance
Organization (SIO; 21%). Bahrain-based diversified investment
holding company,
Mumtalakat is 100% owned by the Bahrain government and is the
government's
investment arm. Through these entities, the Bahraini government
exerts strong
control over Batelco, and is represented in six out of the 10
Directors, with
three being from Mumtalakat (including the Chairman), one from
SIO and two from
Amber Holding.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Revenue to stabilise in 2015, and to grow 3% p.a. in 2016 and
2017;
-Overall revenue market share in key Bahraini market to increase
with improved
regulatory environment;
-EBITDA margin to decline to 35% in 2015 before increasing
gradually to 36.5% by
2018;
-Capex (inc. spectrum) to increase to 35% of revenue in 2015,
driven by spectrum
payments before reducing to 15%-20% in 2016-17;
-Annual dividend payments of approximately 95% of net income;
and
-No material M&A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Pressure on free cash flow driven by EBITDA margin erosion,
consistently
higher capex and shareholder distributions, or significant
underperformance in
the core domestic market and at other key subsidiaries
- Debt-funded acquisitions leading to an increase in funds from
operations (FFO)
net leverage above 3.5x (0.7x at end-2014) with failure to
deleverage below such
threshold within the next 18 months
- A weakening in the linkage with the sovereign, which would be
a negative
credit factor, as would any possibility of the sovereign rating
becoming
speculative-grade. Batelco as a state-owned entity is highly
unlikely to be
rated higher than the sovereign.
The rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
Future developments that could lead to an upgrade include:
- An upgrade of the sovereign rating in conjunction with Batelco
receiving
formal support from the Kingdom of Bahrain.
For the sovereign rating of Bahrain (BBB-/Negative), Fitch
outlined the
following sensitivities in its rating action commentary of 4
December 2015:
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit sufficient to stabilise
the government
debt-to-GDP ratio.
- Severe deterioration of the domestic security situation.
The rating Outlook is negative. Consequently, Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to positive rating
action:
- Implementation of fiscal measures which reduce the budget
deficit and are
consistent with the stabilisation and then decline of the
government debt-to-GDP
ratio in the medium term.
- A broadly accepted political solution that eases political
unrest.
- A recovery in oil prices that improves public finances.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Samer Haydar
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1240
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 144 299 184
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
[For regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996319
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.