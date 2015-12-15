(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Anadolu
Anonim Turk
Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'BBB-' and National IFS rating at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Anadolu Sigorta's leading position in
the Turkish
non-life insurance market, adequate capitalisation, robust
reinsurance
protection and moderate profitability in a competitive local
market.
The ratings are primarily constrained by the risks within the
insurer's
investment portfolio, in the form of significant exposure to
the Turkish
domestic banking system and sovereign (BBB-/Stable), through
bank deposits and
government bonds.
With a market share of 13.5% and TRY2.6bn of gross written
premiums in 3Q15
(3Q14: TRY2.2bn), Anadolu Sigorta remains one of the major
players in the
Turkish non-life sector. Anadolu Sigorta has maintained its
competitive position
and market share following the inflow of foreign capital into
the Turkish
insurance sector, which resulted in increased competition and
more aggressive
underwriting strategies employed by some insurers.
Fitch views the insurer's capital position as 'Adequate', as
measured by the
agency's Prism FBM capital model. Capital adequacy is driven by
significant
premium volumes relative to shareholders funds and moderate
asset risk. The
capital position is protected by a prudent reinsurance
programme. Anadolu
Sigorta's regulatory solvency position also remains stable.
Anadolu Sigorta has maintained its moderate profitability with a
net income of
TRY43m in 3Q15 (3Q14: TRY52m). The reduction in the net income
was driven by a
higher Fitch-calculated loss ratio which increased to 85.4% in
3Q15 (2014:
79.7%), mainly as a result of reserve strengthening in the motor
third party
liability line. This was driven by a change in the reserving
methodology across
the entire non-life insurance sector.
Anadolu Sigorta's investment holdings could expose the company
to significant
losses if the financial environment in Turkey deteriorates.
Turkey's financial
system remains vulnerable to sharp interest rate movements,
exchange rate
volatility and political uncertainty. Exposure is currently
manageable and
profitability has been supported by strong and stable investment
income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the quality of Anadolu
Sigorta's investment
portfolio improves, which would be largely driven by an
improvement in the
credit quality of local banks and Turkey's sovereign credit
rating.
A downgrade of Anadolu Sigorta's ratings could be triggered by a
sovereign
downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer's
capital
position deteriorates, as measured by a regulatory solvency
ratio below 100% or
a Fitch Prism factor-based model score of 'somewhat weak'
following substantial
underwriting or investment losses.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996728
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.