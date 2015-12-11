(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. Fitch has affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
factors:
France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy,
track record of
relative macro-financial stability, strong and effective civil
and social
institutions with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and
fiscal deficit.
Persistent fiscal deficits spurred by high government spending
have resulted in
general government debt reaching 95.6% of GDP at end-2014,
relative to a 'AA'
category median of 35.9%. This high level of indebtedness limits
France's
ability to deal with fiscal shocks and constitutes the main
weakness to France's
sovereign rating.
According to Fitch's estimates, France's general government
deficit will narrow
to 3.4% of GDP in 2016 and 2.8% in 2017 from 3.8% this year, in
line with the
European Commission (EC) recommendation for France to correct
its excessive
fiscal deficit by 2017. The initial deadline was 2012 when the
EC opened the
Excessive Deficit Procedure in April 2009. Risks to the
forecasts in 2016 and
2017 are tilted downward, with planned annual expenditure growth
slowing to 0.4%
in real terms, compared with average growth of over 1.2% in
2010-14. General
government debt is expected to peak at close to 97% of GDP in
2017.
The 2016 draft budget presents a moderate expenditure based
consolidation effort
involving a 1.8pp decline in the expenditure-to-GDP ratio from
57.5% in 2014 to
55.7% by the end of the programme period (2015-2017). With
EUR50bn of planned
spending savings (relative to a rising baseline) just offsetting
the EUR46bn
cumulative cost of newly introduced tax cuts and credits for the
programme
period, the government is depending on the expected cyclical
recovery and better
fiscal starting point in 2014 (deficit of 3.9% of GDP compared
with 4.4% in the
2015 budget) to meet its fiscal targets.
In Fitch's opinion, while meeting headline targets under
baseline assumptions
would be sufficient to reverse the debt trajectory starting in
2017, failing to
make structural adjustments would represent a missed opportunity
to benefit from
the cyclical upturn by building a fiscal buffer, leaving public
finances exposed
to shocks, including lower than expected growth and/or
inflation.
In its November published opinion on the 2016 budget, the EC
reiterated that
while it expects France to meet headline deficit targets for
2015 and 2016, it
expects it to fall short of the targets for reducing the
structural deficit and
bottom-up fiscal adjustment effort for both years. For 2017, the
EC expects
France to miss both the headline and structural targets based on
estimates that
exclude unspecified measures under its usual no policy change
assumption.
France's economic recovery is proceeding with growth this year
supported by low
oil prices and favourable monetary and tax policies boosting
private
consumption; and the euro depreciation bolstering exports. As
the lift from
these temporary factors fades in 2016-2017, domestic demand
should see increased
support from investment as company profit margins recover. Fitch
expects GDP
growth to pick up to 1.5% in 2016 and 2017 from 1.1% this year;
and for
inflation to rise from 0.1% this year to 1.3% by 2017.
Unemployment will remain
elevated at 10.5% this year, only easing to just below 10% by
2017.
While it is too early to assess the full economic impact of the
13 November
terror attacks, Fitch expects a short-lived and limited slowdown
in growth. In
the immediate aftermath, a disruption to tourist activity and
restaurant trade
may depress private consumption and service exports as well as
trigger some
substitution in holiday season spending to internet shopping
from in-store
sales.
Uncertainty remains over France's long-term economic growth
potential. The
government has made important strides in its structural reform
agenda, which
focuses on goods and services and labour market de-regulation to
restore
competitiveness, and government re-organisation to promote
savings.
Measures to be presented to parliament in 2016 include a new
labour market act
and second component of the 'Macron' law which focuses on
de-regulation and
includes a digital economy element. The quantitative impact of
the reforms
remains uncertain, and while the reform program does cover a
wide range of
industries, in Fitch's view, the measures do not appear to be
deep enough to
reverse the adverse trends in long-term growth. Our assumption
for medium-term
potential growth remains 1.5%, consistent with the EC estimate
at 1.6% in its
April 2015 Ageing Report.
Financing risk is low, reflecting an average debt maturity of
seven years, low
borrowing costs and strong financing flexibility. Government
debt is entirely
euro-denominated. There is low risk from contingent liabilities.
France has run moderate current account deficits, which have
averaged less than
1% of GDP for the ten years to 2014. In 2015, France is
projected to record its
first non-deficit position since 2006, partly due to the
favourable exchange
rate environment. Net external debt, at 34% of GDP in 2014,
compares with a
creditor position of around 30% of GDP for the 'AA' peer group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to negative rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt
will be placed on
a downward trajectory.
- Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth
prospects.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of
a decline in the
public debt to GDP ratio from its peak.
- A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.2%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.5%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.5% and GDP deflator of 1.5%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 96.9% in 2017,
before declining
to 87% by 2024.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of an
economic recovery, France and the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation.
Nevertheless, deflation risks could re-intensify in case of
adverse shocks
increasing the real debt burden in the public and private
sectors.
Fitch does not expect the December regional and 2017
presidential elections to
derail reform or fiscal plans for 2016-17.
