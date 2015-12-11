(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Aviva
Plc's (Aviva) core
insurance subsidiaries Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
of 'AA-'. The
agency has also assigned Aviva a Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+'.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Friends Life Holdings'
(Friends Life) core
insurance subsidiary, Friends Life Limited, to an IFS rating of
'AA-' from 'A+'.
This reflects Friends Life's status as a "Core" subsidiary of
the Aviva group,
following the completion of Aviva's acquisition of Friends Life
earlier this
year.
The Outlooks on the group's Long-term IDRs and IFS ratings are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Aviva's strong position in the group's key
markets,
diversification by business line, robust capital position and
operational scale.
Aviva's ratings also benefit from the group's geographical
diversification
across the UK, Europe, Canada and Asia.
In the UK, Aviva is the largest non-life insurer and a leading
life insurer. In
France, it has a strong market position and is 10th in the
market in both
non-life and life. In Italy and Spain it is also among the top
10 largest life
insurers. In Canada, Aviva is the second-largest non-life
insurer and has been
able to leverage against this position into a consistently low
combined ratio.
Asia, Turkey and Poland are seen by Aviva to be growth markets
and in 1H15
contributed 12% of the group's operating profit.
Aviva's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model,
is 'extremely strong' based on end-2014 results. At end-1H15,
the group's
Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) regulatory solvency ratio was
estimated at
210%. Aviva's financial leverage was 25% at end-1H15, in line
only with the 'A'
median, and is seen by Fitch as being high for the rating.
The acquisition of Friends Life in 2Q15 has improved the Aviva
group's
capitalisation and leverage and also, due to economies of scale,
its cost base.
At end-3Q15 GBP91m of run rate synergies had been achieved of a
predicted
GBP225m. Fitch expects total synergies resulting from the
acquisition to exceed
the original prediction.
Fitch takes a positive view of Aviva's improved earnings power
and cash
generation under the current CEO. Profitability has steadily
been improving from
a low in 2012: at end-2014 the Fitch-calculated return on equity
(ROE) was 15.2%
in line with the 'AA' median. Additionally Aviva is able to
write non-life
business to a consistently low combined ratio (1H15: 93%). While
Fitch expects
Aviva's short-term profitability to be pressured by integration
costs associated
with its acquisition of Friends Life, synergies resulting from
the acquisition
should provide long-term support to Aviva's already strong
profitability.
In addition to Aviva's UK & Ireland businesses Fitch considers
Aviva's Canadian
and French subsidiaries as "Core" to the group under its
insurance rating
methodology, based on a history of supporting group objectives;
centralised
risk, capital and decision-making functions and the
diversification benefit of
exposure to different markets and product lines. All entities
are material in
size, with France representing 20% of the group's assets at
end-1H15 and Canada
representing 24% of group non-life net written premium.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
capitalisation, as
measured by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model, falling to a low
level in the
'very strong' category, or financial leverage increasing above
30%.
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near term, but a
sustained improvement
of financial leverage to below 20% could result in an upgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Aviva Assurances
--IFS rating assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Insurance Company of Canada
--IFS rating assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Insurance Ltd
--IFS rating assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd
--IFS rating assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited
--IFS rating assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Plc
--Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Vie
--IFS rating assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Friends Life Holdings plc
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Friends Life Limited
--IFS rating upgraded to'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt of Aviva Plc, guaranteed by Friends Life
Limited
--XS0181161380 upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Subordinated debt of Friends Life Holdings, guaranteed by
Friends Life Limited
--XS0430178961 upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'
--XS0620022128 upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
--XS0851688860 upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996553
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.