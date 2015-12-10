(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
following ratings for Banco Rendimento S.A. (Rendimento):
--Long-Term National Rating at 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating at 'F2(bra)'.
Fitch affirmed Rendimento's National ratings recently, on Nov.
18, 2015. We have
revised the bank's ratings again today to align its review
schedule with that of
the other financial institutions of similar size and operation,
also reviewed on
this date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Rendimento's ratings reflects its good
operational results,
even in periods of economic slowdown, and asset quality; both
show better than
peer average indicators. The ratings also reflect the bank's
experience and
franchise as a service provider in the foreign currency purchase
and sale
(forex) market and its conservative posture in credit to small-
and medium-sized
companies (SMEs).
The ratings further reflect Rendimento's modest size, with
concentrations in
assets (the 10 largest clients accounted for 34% of the credit)
and in
liabilities (25% of the deposits), typical of niche financial
institutions. The
ratings also factor in operational and image risks - natural in
the foreign
exchange market where the bank has a strong presence.
Rendimento's results have benefited from foreign exchange
activity, which has
provided most (around 75%) of its total revenues, and lower
pressure on interest
revenue in its credit portfolio. Profitability (ROE of 14.7% and
ROA of 2.0% in
June 2015) has been good and better than peer averages (2.4% and
0.6%). The
decrease in the bank's results since 2014 has been due to the
lower volume of
operations in the foreign exchange market and as a result of
credit portfolio
reduction (3.4% during the first half of 2015 and 14.6% in 2014)
and,
consequently, of its revenues; a trend which should continue
into 2016. However,
the bank has been more conservative in credit deferrals, taking
measures such as
realignment of terms and guarantees, which have enabled it to
reduce its loan
loss provisions. Such dynamics should allow the bank to maintain
good results
despite the country's recessive scenario.
The bank's credit quality has shown significant improvement
since 2013. The
loans classified as 'D-H'/total credit portfolio ratio improved
to 4.4% in June
2015, against 5.9% in December 2014 and 10.8% in 2013, better
than the average
(6.4%) of banks with similar ratings. Impaired loans (past due
over 90 days)
were only 0.3% of the credit portfolio in June 2015 and loan
loss coverage was
adequate (77.2%). The bank has attempted to maintain both the
size and client
base of its credit portfolio, which should ensure good asset
quality indicators
over the medium term.
Despite being concentrated, funding is stable, with good asset
and liability
terms matched. Liquidity remains at high levels and covered 30%
of total funding
in June 2015; however, the bank maintained a high volume of
deposits with daily
liquidity, which Fitch believes is not prudent. Market risk is
low, since
Rendimento hedges its foreign exchange operations at BM&FBovespa
to eliminate
and/or minimize the risks of currency mismatches.
The quality of Rendimento's capital base is good and fully
comprises Tier 1
capital instruments, with Fitch's core capital (FCC) ratio at an
adequate 13.8%
in June 2015. The difference between the FCC and the regulatory
capital ratio
(15.8%) is due to the exclusion from FCC calculation of two of
the group's
important companies: Cotacao DTVM (Cotacao) and Agillitas
Solucoes de Pagamentos
Ltda. (Agillitas), which are segregated from the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: The diversification of revenue sources
and balance sheet
structure (assets and liabilities) would be viewed as positive
and could improve
Rendimento's ratings over the medium term. A sustained
improvement in capital
ratios, combined with the maintenance of the good profitability
and adequate
liquidity ratios, in addition to continued low foreign exchange
exposure in the
capital structure could also be beneficial for the ratings.
Negative Rating Action: The ratings could be negatively affected
if results
deteriorate or the credit portfolio quality reduces the
company's Fitch's Core
Capital/risk weighted assets ratio to less than 10%. Increased
competition in
the foreign exchange segment could also represent a challenge
for Rendimento's
main source of revenue and impact its ratings.
Founded in 1992, Rendimento is controlled by the Ades family
(70%) and by the
company's main executives (30%). Its focus is on the foreign
exchange market and
on credits to small and mid-size companies. The group also
includes Cotacao, a
company focused on the provision of forex services to
individuals, and
Agillitas, a pre-paid cards administrator. Both companies are
segregated from
the bank and have been important sources of revenue for the
group.
