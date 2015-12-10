(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Senior notes for USD1 billion due 2018 at 'A';
--Senior notes for USD500 million due 2020 at 'A';
--Senior notes for USD900 million due 2023 at 'A';
--Senior notes for USD600 million due 2043 at 'A';
--Certificados Bursatiles for MXN7,500 million due 2023 at
'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KOF's ratings reflect its strong business position as the
largest franchise
bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world, with operations
across Mexico,
Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Central America and the
Philippines. The
ratings also incorporate the company's expected gradual
improvement in leverage,
combined with consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation and
ample liquidity
across the business cycle. Fitch acknowledges the company's
strategic
relationship with The Coca-Cola Company (KO; rated 'A+'/Outlook
Stable);
however, its ratings are viewed on stand-alone basis.
The ratings are constrained by the competitive pressures in the
beverage
industry, cost volatility of its main raw materials, foreign
exchange exposure
to local currencies of the countries where it operates, higher
debt levels and
potential changes in tax laws that could result in increases in
taxes on sugary
beverages.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Position
KOF's strong business position is supported by an extensive and
well-developed
distribution network, solid brand equity of Coca-Cola products,
diversified
product portfolio and solid execution at the point of sale.
Fitch believes these
factors provide a competitive advantage among competitors. In
addition, the
company has implemented initiatives to protect its markets
shares in a difficult
economic environment by increasing the offering of returnable
presentations and
the number of value-added transactions. Fitch considers KOF as
well positioned
to protect its business and maintain a leading market position
in its
territories over the long term.
Geographical Diversification
KOF's geographical diversification contributes to lower business
risk and cash
flow volatility. Weakness in operating performance from
operations in South
America during 2015, mainly from Brazil and Venezuela (21% and
7% of total
volume), has been partially compensated by better results from
Mexico and
Central America. Fitch expects pressure in Brazil and Venezuela
to continue as a
result of their negative economic environment. For the last 12
months (LTM)
ended Sept. 30, 2015, the Mexico and Central America division
represented 56%,
51% and 66% of the total consolidated volume, revenues and
EBITDA of KOF,
respectively, while the remaining came from the operations in
South America.
Operating Performance Challenged
KOF's operations are expected to continue facing a challenged
environment due to
macroeconomic headwinds in South America and foreign exchange
volatility. During
the first nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015, KOF's total volume
remained flattish
at 2.5 billion unit cases and revenues decreased 11% to MXN109
billion when
compared to the same period last year. The revenue decline was
driven mainly by
the translation of Venezuelan operations using the SIMADI
exchange rate and the
depreciation of Latin American currencies against the U.S.
dollar, particularly,
the Brazilian real and Colombian peso. On a comparable basis,
revenues increased
8%. In terms of profitability, the EBITDA margin during 2015
improved to 20%
from 18.8%, due to pricing initiatives, hedging strategy and
cost reductions.
Gradual Leverage Reduction
Fitch expects that KOF's gross leverage and net leverage will
gradually
strengthen in the next 18 to 24 months to around 1.5x and 1.3x,
respectively,
when taking into consideration KOF's hedged debt position. In
addition, Fitch
incorporates higher EBITDA generation and/or debt reduction. As
of Sept. 30,
2015, the company's total debt excluding hedges calculated by
Fitch was MXN74.3
billion (USD4.4 billion) versus MXN60.2 billion (USD3.5 billion)
including
hedges. The benefit of this position comes mainly from the debt
in USD hedged to
BRL and MXN. For the LTM as of Sept. 30, 2015, KOF's gross
leverage including
hedges was around 2.0x, while net leverage was 1.4x.
Consistent FCF
KOF's ratings incorporate the consistent FCF generation over the
business cycle
that provides financial flexibility. The company's FCF
calculated by Fitch has
averaged MXN4.5 billion in the last four years. For 2015, Fitch
estimates that
KOF's FCF will be at lower levels than average due to the
decline in reported
revenues and EBITDA. However, Fitch estimates that the company
will have the
capacity to generate annual FCF over MXN2 billion in 2016-2017.
For the first
nine months of 2015, KOF's FCF calculated by Fitch was MXN5.1
billion after
covering capex of MXN6.6 billion and MXN3.2 billion of dividend
payments. The
company's expected capex and dividends for 2015 are around
MXN10.8 billion and
MXN6.2 billion, respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KOF include:
--Revenue growth flattish in 2015 and around 5% in 2016-2017;
--EBITDA margin around 19.6% in 2015-2017;
--FCF generation of over MXN2 billion in 2016-2017;
--Total debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-EBITDA close to 1.5x and
1.3x,
respectively, in the next 18 to 24 months, including the effect
of hedged debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action over the
medium term.
Negative ratings actions could be triggered by the combination
of one or more of
the following:
--Deterioration in operating performance and profitability
leading to negative
FCF through the business cycle;
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions;
--Lack of strengthening in gross and net leverage towards 1.5x
and 1.3x,
respectively, in the next 18 to 24 months; including the effect
of hedges;
--Several notch downgrade in Brazil's sovereign ratings could
also pressure
KOF's ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity
KOF's liquidity position is ample. As of Sept. 30, 2015, the
company's cash
balance was MXN17.4 billion with short-term debt of MXN5.5
billion. In addition,
KOF reduced its exposure to the cash maintained in Venezuela
compared to 2014.
Around 8% of its consolidated cash position is in this country.
Fitch considers
the company's 2016 and 2017 respective debt amortizations of
MXN5.6 billion
(USD332 million) and MXN1.4 billion (USD85 million) to be
manageable. KOF's next
significant debt maturity is in 2018 for USD1 billion. Fitch
believes KOF has
ample access to capital markets and credit facilities which
provide additional
financial flexibility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-612-0367
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
