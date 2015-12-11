(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
the low fuel prices and falling Indian interest rates (down by
125bp in 2015)
are likely to support the growth of Indian auto manufacturers.
We see PV sales
up by around 9%-10%, after rising by 7.4 % in January-October
2015 year-on-year,
driven by new model launches, the decline in fuel prices and
rising disposable
income.
Fitch expects the improving economic growth along with a revival
in mining
activity and replacement demand to result in ongoing sturdy
growth continuing in
medium and heavy commercial vehicles. However, we expect the
two-wheeler growth
to remain muted at around 2%-3% in 2016. This is mainly on
expectations of weak
motorcycle sales, given the fall in rural spending following
weak monsoon rains.
The full report "2016 Outlook: Indian Auto Manufacturers" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
