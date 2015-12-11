(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indian Auto Manufacturers here MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the low fuel prices and falling Indian interest rates (down by 125bp in 2015) are likely to support the growth of Indian auto manufacturers. We see PV sales up by around 9%-10%, after rising by 7.4 % in January-October 2015 year-on-year, driven by new model launches, the decline in fuel prices and rising disposable income. Fitch expects the improving economic growth along with a revival in mining activity and replacement demand to result in ongoing sturdy growth continuing in medium and heavy commercial vehicles. However, we expect the two-wheeler growth to remain muted at around 2%-3% in 2016. This is mainly on expectations of weak motorcycle sales, given the fall in rural spending following weak monsoon rains. The full report "2016 Outlook: Indian Auto Manufacturers" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Muralidharan R Director +91 22 4000 1732 Wockhardt Towers, 4th Floor, West Wing Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400 051 Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.