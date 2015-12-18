(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
overall Rating Outlook
for banks in central and eastern Europe (CEE) is Stable for
2016. The proportion
of Stable Outlooks for banks has increased in 2015 following
downgrades in May
2015 as a result of downward revisions of Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) in the
EU. Banks with Positive Outlooks are support-driven Hungarian
banks and
Commerzbank AG subsidiaries in Poland.
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) driven by Viability Ratings (VRs)
are
predominantly on Stable Outlook, including some where a
subsidiary is rated
above, or in line with, its parent. The exception is Bank
Ochrony Srodowiska
(Poland), whose IDRs are on Negative Outlook.
Most CEE banks' Long-term IDRs and Outlooks continue to reflect
potential
support from parent institutions, which remain committed to the
CEE even if
strategies towards some parts of the broader region may change.
However, bank
ratings are capped at two notches above the sovereign in
Bulgaria and Romania,
and one notch above in Hungary. In these markets, banks'
Outlooks (Stable in
Bulgaria and Romania; Positive in Hungary) reflect those on
sovereign ratings.
Sector outlooks are generally stable as systemic risks continue
to recede and
inflows of new NPLs have reduced. Loss-absorption capacity has
improved with
largely stable pre-impairment profitability and stronger capital
positions.
However, operating environments remain difficult, lending growth
is subdued and
resolution of legacy portfolios is progressing slowly. Risks
related to consumer
protection, and other potential regulatory and administrative
actions, still
exist and may resurface in 2016.
Underlying pre-impairment profitability remains solid for Czech
Republic,
Slovakia, Poland and Bulgaria. Lower impairment charges
supported profitability
in Hungary, Slovenia and Romania. Fitch expects these trends to
continue in
2016.
Profitability may suffer in 2016 from planned fiscal charges
(particularly
Poland), potential adverse legislation on foreign-currency
mortgages (Poland)
and NPL sales/collection (Romania), and the effect of local
asset quality
reviews (AQRs; Bulgaria, Romania). In contrast, a lower fiscal
burden should
support banks' profitability in Hungary.
Capitalisation has strengthened following moderate deleveraging
(Romania,
Bulgaria and Slovenia), improved internal capital generation
(across the region)
and restrictions on dividend payments (Poland). The introduction
of additional
regulatory capital buffers underpins loss-absorption capacity.
Funding positions
will continue to become more balanced as domestic customer
deposits replace
parent facilities.
For more details on our expectations for CEE banks, see "2016
Outlook: CEE
Banks", available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
