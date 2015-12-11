(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lebanon's
Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B' with a Negative Outlook.
The issue
ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'B' and the
Short-term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lebanon's 'B' IDRs reflect political risks exacerbated by the
ongoing Syrian
war, very weak public finances and anaemic economic performance.
The ratings
also capture the country's strong external liquidity, resilient
banking system
and other structural strengths such as high GDP per capita and
human development
indicators.
Political risks remain high and are a key driver of the Negative
Outlook. After
a period of improved security since end-2014, bomb attacks in
November,
including in the capital Beirut, highlighted Lebanon's ongoing
vulnerability to
spillover from the war in Syria. Lebanon has proved unable to
choose a President
since May 2014 and the government and parliament have been
largely paralysed
during this period. Popular protests have emerged in response to
worsening
public services. While a rare legislative session in November
indicated that a
modicum of political cooperation is possible and talks are
intensifying to
choose a President, there is no clear sign that Lebanon can
break out of its
political deadlock while the Syrian conflict persists.
The war in neighbouring Syria has severely affected Lebanon's
economic
performance and outlook. Despite the fall in oil prices and the
central bank's
ongoing stimulus programme, Fitch expects minimal real GDP
growth of 1.2% in
2015 and no major improvement in growth prospects before the end
of the Syrian
conflict. Although the large Syrian refugee population
(estimated at around 25%
of Lebanon's population) may contribute to sustaining domestic
consumption, it
does not balance the weak performance of traditional growth
engines (including
tourism and real estate).
Public finances are very weak. General government debt is the
fourth highest
among Fitch-rated sovereigns at an estimated 131% of GDP in
2015. High debt
levels have contributed to an exceptionally high interest bill,
at nearly 40% of
government revenues. Despite the positive effect of lower oil
prices on
spending, large structural budget deficits will persist due to
the lack of
fiscal reforms and high current spending. This will contribute
to further
increases in the public debt stock in 2016-17.
Financing of these needs has proven resilient, with the banking
system
attracting sufficient deposits to fund government borrowing
while ensuring
moderate growth of credit to the private sector. However, total
deposit growth
has been slowing in 2015 in percentage (5% yoy in September
2015) and absolute
terms. Deposit growth is currently not sufficient to meet the
annual financing
needs of the government and private sector, estimated at around
USD9bn.
Lebanon has maintained strong external liquidity despite
persistently large
current account deficits (estimated at 17% of GDP in 2015). Its
stock of foreign
reserves (including gold) was USD42bn at end-September 2015,
supported by
deposit flows from the Lebanese diaspora. Excluding gold,
foreign reserves
accounted for 61% of LBP deposits. This underpins confidence in
the currency
peg, as illustrated by the stability in the dollarisation rate
of deposits
(64.6% at end-September 2015).
GDP per capita and broader human development indicators are well
above 'B'
category peers and more in line with the 'BBB' median, although
governance
indicators are slightly weaker than peers. The government also
has an
unblemished track record of public debt repayment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade:
-A major destabilisation of Lebanon induced by spill-overs from
the Syrian
conflict, terrorist attacks or a severe intensification of
sectarian tensions.
-A cessation of the domestic banking sector's ability to
continue to attract
sufficient deposits to keep funding the government.
-A deterioration in public debt dynamics beyond our base case
assumptions.
Given the Negative Outlook, Fitch's analysis does not currently
anticipate
developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of
leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable
include:
-Evidence of further resilience in Lebanon's financing model
notwithstanding
ongoing domestic and regional political risk.
-Greater confidence in the sustainability of the domestic
political environment.
-An improvement in public debt dynamics, whether through fiscal
tightening or
improved economic performance.
-A sustained de-escalation of the war in Syria.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes that sporadic security incidents will prevail as
long as conflict
in Syria continues, but that Lebanon will not itself descend
into full-scale
civil conflict.
-Fitch assumes that international oil prices will on average
remain lower in
2016 and 2017 than in 2010-14, therefore limiting budget
transfers to the state
electricity company EDL.
