(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Africa-based Sanlam
Capital Markets (Pty) Limited's (SCM) National Long- and
Short-term Ratings at
'A+(zaf)' and 'F1(zaf)' respectively. The Outlook on the
National Long-term
Rating is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the National Ratings of SCM's immediate
parent company,
Genbel Securities (Pty) Limited (Gensec), at Long-term 'A+(zaf)
with Stable
Outlook and Short-term 'F1(zaf)'. A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this rating action commentary.
SCM is a non-bank financial institution ultimately owned by
Sanlam Limited
(Sanlam; rated AA-(zaf)/Stable), the holding company of one of
South Africa's
largest life insurance companies. SCM primarily acts as one of
Sanlam's treasury
functions but also offers capital markets products, brokerage
and advisory
services to third-parties outside the Sanlam group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS, GUARANTEED OBLIGATIONS
SCM's and Gensec's ratings are based on our assessment of
institutional support
available from Sanlam, which considers both Sanlam's propensity
and ability to
support. We assess SCM and Gensec as strategically important but
not core
subsidiaries of Sanlam. This results in a one-notch differential
between
SCM's/Gensec's and Sanlam's National Ratings. We do not consider
SCM and Gensec
core subsidiaries because they do not perform exclusive
functions for Sanlam (eg
they are not the only treasury functions) and SCM also provides
financing and
other services to unrelated institutional clients.
Sanlam's ability to support SCM and Gensec is largely driven by
its other
operating subsidiaries including Sanlam Life Insurance Limited
(SLI; rated
AA(zaf)/Stable). Given the small size of SCM relative to the
consolidated Sanlam
group and Sanlam's strong capital position, Sanlam's ability to
support SCM and
Gensec is, in our view, very strong.
SCM's guaranteed obligations cover most of SCM's trading
creditors and benefit
from a direct guarantee from Sanlam. The guaranteed obligations
are equalised
with Sanlam's National Ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS, GUARANTEED OBLIGATIONS
SCM's and Gensec's ratings are primarily sensitive to a change
in Sanlam's
and/or SLI's ratings. In addition, they are also sensitive to a
material change
to the functions they perform for the wider Sanlam group. Should
for instance
SCM and Gensec cease to be key treasury entities for Sanlam,
then the notching
between SCM's/Gensec's and Sanlam's ratings could widen.
Conversely, an increasingly important role of SCM/Gensec in the
wider Sanlam
group could lead us to equalise their ratings. The rating of the
obligations
guaranteed by Sanlam is sensitive to a change in Sanlam's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sanlam Capital Markets (Pty) Limited
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
SCM obligations guaranteed by Sanlam Limited
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'
National Shor-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Genbel Securities (Pty) Limited
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996550
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
