(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) AccorHotels' acquisition of FRHI
Holdings will
improve the group's business profile by increasing its
international
diversification and will not affect its key financial metrics,
Fitch Ratings
says. The deal reinforces our expectation for further
hospitality and travel
industry consolidation as competition is rapidly increasing.
The three brands AccorHotels is acquiring, Raffles, Fairmont,
Swissotel, have
hotels in 34 countries, but their biggest presence is in North
America, which
currently represents just 1% of Accor's hotel portfolio. It will
only make up a
small proportion of the group's total hotel portfolio but it
will increase the
percentage of the luxury and upscale in the US from 4% to 19%.
Additional hotels
in the pipeline will boost growth prospects for at least the
next three years.
The luxury end of the portfolio is both the most profitable and
the most
cyclical. But the portfolio being acquired is almost exclusively
long-term
management contracts, reducing AccorHotels' exposure to owned
and leased
high-end properties. This is in line with its strategy to target
value-oriented
and disciplined hotel ownership, which includes the end of
expansion purely
through leases. It is positive for the business profile as
management contracts
generally have better margins and are less capital intensive,
resulting in
slightly enhanced free cash flow profile at group level. They
also insulate
AccorHotels against the impact of an economic downturn, which
can be heavy in
the luxury/upscale category if the operator were to own or lease
all the
properties.
AccorHotels will pay for the acquisition with 46.7 million new
shares and
USD840m in cash. The absence of any new debt issuance, apart
from some leases
related to a few hotels, means the key credit metrics of FFO
adjusted gross
leverage and FFO fixed charge cover will not be affected.
Following the
transaction we expect AccorHotels will still have some financial
headroom,
albeit limited, at its BBB-/Stable rating.
The acquisition follows Marriott International's agreement to
buy Starwood
Hotels & Resorts Worldwide last month and we expect more
consolidation in the
sector. This is in part driven by growth and consolidation among
travel and
booking web sites, such as Expedia's acquisition of Orbitz
Worldwide and
HomeAway. Consolidation should put hotel companies in a better
position to
negotiate fees with online travel agencies.
Some hotel operators, including AccorHotels, are expanding their
own online
booking services to include other hotel groups to compete
directly with the
major online travel agencies. But it is unclear how successful
they will be in
encouraging customers to book directly with them. In a
competitive marketplace
we expect further benefits from access to customer-relationship
management data
and merger of the combined company's loyalty rewards system.
