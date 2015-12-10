(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Tonon Bioenergia
S.A's (Tonon) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'D'
from CC'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded to 'C/RR4' from
'CC/RR4' the
rating to the USD289 million unsecured notes due 2020 (effective
July 29, 2015),
and the rating on the remaining USD11 million senior unsecured
notes due 2020
and USD230 million senior secured notes due 2024. All related
debts have been
issued by Tonon's fully-owned subsidiary Tonon Luxembourg S.A. A
full list of
ratings actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
These rating actions follow the announcement by Tonon that it
has filed for
bankruptcy protection in Brazil. This announcement will result
in payment
default on some or all of Tonon's debt and result in a debt
renegotiation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch believes the Brazilian court will accept Tonon's filings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the group's
bankruptcy protection
filing.
LIQUIDITY
Tonon had BRL110 million of cash and cash equivalents as of
Sept. 30 2015. This
compares with BRL2.8 billion of total debt, of which
approximately BRL285
million was short-term. Its short-term assets also included
BRL77 million of
inventories, BRL63 million of accounts receivables, and BRL31
million of
advances to suppliers. The company's long-term assets include
BRL808 million of
sugarcane plantations and BRL556 million of PPE, which primarily
consists of
three mills with sugarcane crushing capacity of 9.4 million tons
per year. The
company does not own relevant land assets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following:
Tonon Bioenergia S.A.
--Foreign currency IDR to 'D' from 'CC';
--Local currency IDR to 'D' from 'CC'.
Tonon Luxembourg S.A.
--USD289 million senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to 'C/RR4'
from 'CC/RR4';
--USD11 million senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to 'C/RR4'
from 'CC/RR4'.
--USD230 million senior secured notes, due 2024, to 'C/RR4' from
'CC/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Miori
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, sp CEP 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
