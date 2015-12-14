(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Munich
Reinsurance
Company's (Munich Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'AA' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. These actions
also apply to the
ratings of core operating subsidiaries. The Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the strength of Munich Re's franchise
and financial
profile within the global reinsurance sector, a view that is
supported by strong
and consistent property and casualty (P&C) reinsurance results
and very strong
capitalisation. Fitch regards Munich Re's reinsurance operation
as one of a very
select group that has the scale, diversity and financial
strength to attract the
highest quality business being placed into the global
reinsurance market. A
marginally offsetting factor is the mixed performance of the
reinsurer's
ERGO-branded primary insurance operations.
Fitch expects P&C reinsurance earnings metrics will remain
commensurate with a
'AA' rating in the next 12 to 18 months. The P&C reinsurance
division achieved a
better-than-target (95%) combined ratio of 93.4% for 9M15 (9M14:
93.2%), helped
by lower than expected natural catastrophe claims. The agency
expects that the
P&C reinsurance segment will continue to account for a major
part of the
company's operating earnings in the foreseeable future.
Based on an assessment of capital and leverage metrics, Fitch
regards Munich
Re's capitalisation as very strong, and financial leverage as
moderate. The
reinsurer's IFRS equity is sensitive to interest-rate-induced
movements in the
market value of its fixed-interest investment portfolio. The
agency believes
that on an economic-value basis, this sensitivity would be
reduced by offsetting
movements in the value of liabilities. Munich Re's very strong
capitalisation
enables it to provide underwriting capacity on a continuous and
large-scale
basis, should it so wish.
The performance of Munich Re's ERGO-branded primary insurance
businesses remains
mixed, but Fitch expects the division's contribution to earnings
to be more
consistent in the medium term. Reported net income for 9M15 was
stable and in
line with Fitch's expectation, being EUR418m (9M14: EUR413m).
The German primary
life operations continue to face challenges related to high
levels of interest
guarantees, due to the persistence of low investment yields.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Munich Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low
interest rates
and increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance,
continue to drive price softening across certain major
reinsurance classes. The
agency expects Munich Re's diversified business profile and
prudent underwriting
policy to provide resilience to a protracted period of price
softening, should
this occur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Munich Re has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
(re)insurance groups
and an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
material drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position to
below 'very
strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model,
a cross-cycle
Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 97% or above, or significant
underperformance
relative to peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Munich Reinsurance Company:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
GBP300m subordinated debt (XS0167260529): affirmed at 'A+'
DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
ERGO Lebensversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Munich Reinsurance America Corporation
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
The following Munich Re entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed
at 'AA' with
Stable Outlook:
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
The following Munich Re entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed
at 'A+' with
Stable Outlook:
ERV Foersaekringsaktiebolag (publ)
Europaeiske Rejseforsikring A/S
