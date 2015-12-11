(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Computer
Sciences Corp. (NYSE: CSC), including the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook, on the announced acquisitions of
Xchanging Plc. and UXC
Limited. Fitch's actions affect $4.2 billion of debt, including
the mostly
undrawn $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. A full list of
the current
ratings follows at the end of this release.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's belief the acquisitions
of Xchanging and
UXC for $1 billion in aggregate are consistent with CSC's
strategy of expanding
next-generation offerings to offset declining legacy business.
Nonetheless, CSC
plans to use cash previously earmarked for debt reduction,
resulting in higher
than expected leverage through the near term and reducing
headroom for
operational shortfalls.
Fitch calculates CSC's pro forma debt to EBITDA after synergies
will be
approximately 1.7x vs the 1.1x post separation EBITDA that would
have occurred
with the previously anticipated $1 billion debt repayment.
CSC's proposed acquisition of Xchanging for $720 million of cash
will offer CSC
a newly modernized suite of commercial insurance platforms. The
combined company
will benefit from CSC's scope and scale. CSC also intends to
leverage
Xchanging's capabilities in other areas, such as wealth
management outsourcing
services and infrastructure and applications.
Fitch expects Xchanging will add over $600 million of annual
revenue after the
rationalization of some lower margin business. CSC expects to
generate
approximately 50 million pounds to 60 million pounds of ongoing
annual cost
synergies within 12 to 18 months following completion of the
acquisition. The
Xchanging acquisition is expected to close over the next six
months pending
receipt of regulatory approvals.
The Xchanging deal follows CSC's Nov. 24, 2015 announcement it
entered into a
binding agreement to acquire UXC, the largest IT services
company in Australia,
for $308 million in cash. UXC provides enterprise application
capabilities,
including Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Oracle and ServiceNow
implementations,
significantly strengthening CSC's market position in Australia.
UXC should add approximately $500 million of annual revenue with
operating
EBITDA margin of roughly 6% before synergies, which is below
CSC's 17% corporate
wide EBITDA margin. The transaction is expected to be completed
in the first
calendar quarter of 2016 and is subject to regulatory and UXC
shareholder
approval.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's belief that strong
credit protection
measures and solid liquidity provides CSC some headroom at the
current rating to
complete its business transformation and resume positive revenue
growth and
strengthen free cash flow (FCF).
Fitch's rating actions incorporate the expectation that CSC will
capitalize the
Commercial business with a financial profile consistent with an
investment grade
rating.
In addition, the ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's
expectations that revenues
from next generation solutions will begin to offset negative
revenue growth for
on-premise contracts by FY 2017, given the business' shift in
investment focus.
Fitch also believes positive near-term operating trends and
sustained
profitability are key to maintaining the rating.
Annual FCF will weaken following the separation of the
government business, but
Fitch anticipates CSC shifting its sales mix to more profitable
and less capital
intensive contracts. In conjunction with lower costs from
substantial
restructuring, Fitch expects CSC to generate $400 million of
annual FCF through
the intermediate term.
Rating strengths include Fitch's expectations for:
--Strengthening profitability despite near-term top-line
headwinds, driven by
cost cuts, including CSC's plan to increase its offshore
employee mix to between
50% - 60% from over 40% in fiscal 2015. Fitch believes the
acquisitions will
reduce CSC's EBITDA margins before cost synergies are achieved.
Fitch expects
CSC's operating EBITDA margin will exceed 17% in the
intermediate term versus a
Fitch estimated 17.7% for fiscal 2015;
--Strengthening FCF profile, driven by Fitch's expectations for
an increasing
mix of more profitable and less capital intensive contracts. As
a result, Fitch
expects $400 million of pro forma annual FCF and FCF margin
exceeding 5% through
the intermediate term;
--Substantial customer and industry diversification with high
renewal rates
associated with long-term service contracts. Fitch believes
recurring revenues
and FCF will increase upon the resumption of positive revenue
growth.
Weaknesses include Fitch's expectations for:
--Continued secular top-line headwinds, as customers shift away
from legacy
on-premise to cloud-based solutions. Fitch expects negative
organic growth will
continue through the near term but that a significant shift in
investments over
the past few years will drive revenue growth from next
generation cloud-based
solutions beginning in FY 2017;
--Smaller size of next generation service offerings, which
despite strong market
growth rates, may be constrained by an industry-wide skilled
labor shortage;
--Heightened fixed investment requirements to drive next
generation cloud-based
solutions, which Fitch believes may reduce competitiveness in
bidding new
contracts or require significant partnering with direct
competitors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes negative rating action could occur if:
--Debt to EBITDA remains above 2.0x for a sustained period;
--Debt financed acquisitions push debt to EBITDA above 2x
without a credible
deleveraging plan.
--Fitch expects CSC will not return to positive revenue growth
by the end of FY
2017 or positive operating trends in the near term, including
operating EBITDA
margin erosion, indicating heightened investments in cloud-based
solutions are
not sufficiently competitive to offset declines in on-premise
contracts.
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating actions in the absence
of expectations
for sustained positive revenue growth and a strengthened FCF
profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--CSC maintains debt to EIBTDA below 2.0x.
--An increasing mix of next generation solutions will drive
positive organic
revenue growth beginning in FY 2017.
--CSC's sales mix shift, cost reductions and strengthened
contract discipline
will offset EBITDA erosion from revenue declines.
--An increased mix of less capital intensive contracts will
drive consistent
FCF.
--Shareholder returns will remain modest.
Fitch believes CSC's liquidity was strong as of Oct. 2, 2015 and
was supported
by:
--$1.8 billion of cash ($1.3 billion in U.S.);
--$2.3 billion of available borrowing capacity under a $2.5
billion revolving
credit facility (RCF) due 2020;
--$450 million of available capacity under a receivables
purchase facility;
--$240 million of available capacity under a committed leasing
facility for
capital expenditures on IT equipment and associated software.
Total debt was approximately $2.6 billion as of October 2, 2015,
primarily
consisting of:
--$379 million note payable (Libor + 17 bps) due January 2016;
--$917 million of 6.50% term notes due March 2018;
--$445 million of 4.45% term notes due September 2022.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Computer Sciences Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--RCF at 'BBB'.
CSC Capital Funding Limited
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Dickson
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0808
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996624
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.