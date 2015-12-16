(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published
Taiwan-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.'s (ASE)
National Long-Term
Rating of 'A+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Position: ASE's ratings are underpinned by its
market leadership in
the USD27bn outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT)
industry with a
19% revenue market share, and by its integrated operations with
its presence in
the growing electronic manufacturing services (EMS) business
segment. Within
OSAT, ASE is the market leader in the copper wire-bonding
industry with an
established position in advanced packaging.
Profitability under Pressure: We believe that ASE's 2015 EBITDA
margin (2014:
21.8%) could face pressure due to softer sales of end-consumer
products and
rising revenue contribution from the lower-margin EMS segment.
However, ASE's
continues to gain market share in OSAT and the Taiwan dollar is
weakening, which
could support its profitability. ASE's profitability is among
the highest in the
OSAT industry thanks to higher capacity utilisation levels and
technology
leadership.
Cyclical and Capital-Intensive Industry: ASE's ratings are
constrained by the
fixed-cost, capital-intensive and inherently cyclical nature of
the OSAT
industry. Customer and product concentration also poses
significant risks in the
event of a downturn, when integrated device manufacturers and
foundries could
perform operations in-house instead of outsourcing to OSAT
companies like ASE.
However, ASE's integrated operations, its solution-led approach
and strong
financial metrics and flexibility mitigate such risks.
Minimal FCF on Rising Dividends: We forecast ASE's 2015-16 free
cash flow (FCF)
margin to be around 0.5%-1% (2014: negative 0.9%) as cash flow
from operations
(CFO) is likely to be consumed by capex and dividends. ASE is
likely to raise
dividends in line with its targeted 4% dividend yield on its
stock. The high
cash dividend policy will constrain the pace of deleveraging
over the medium to
long term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue to grow by high single-digit percentage in 2015,
driven by growing SiP
business.
- operating EBITDA margin to decline by 50bp-100bp due to larger
contribution by
the EMS business to revenue and intense price-based competition
in advanced
packaging.
- capex/revenue to decline to 12%-13% (2014: 15.6%).
- minimal FCF as CFO is likely to be consumed by capex and
dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, on a
sustained basis, lead to negative rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin below 5% (2014: 11.5%)
- funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage above 2.0x
(2014: 1.95x)
- negative FCF
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, on a
sustained basis lead to positive rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin rises to above 10%
- FFO-adjusted leverage falls to below 1.0x,
- pre-dividend FCF margin rises above 7% (2014: 3%).
However, Fitch is unlikely to consider an upgrade without a
substantial increase
in ASE's market share or reduction in business risk.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: ASE should have adequate liquidity. At
end-September 2015,
ASE's unrestricted cash of TWD42bn and available undrawn
committed facilities of
TWD149bn were sufficient to fund its short-term debt of TWD50bn.
Also, ASE has
good access to capital markets as demonstrated by its US dollar
issuances during
2013 and 2014.
