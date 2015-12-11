(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its ratings on
Chinese
homebuilder Redco Properties Group Limited (Redco; B/Stable) and
its US dollar
senior notes due 2019 will not be affected - even if the
proposed amendments in
a consent solicitation announced on 11 December 2015 are
implemented.
The proposed amendments will loosen the existing indentures on
the 2019 US
dollar senior notes. The lower fixed-charge coverage ratio
thresholds, looser
methods for calculating ratios and larger debt carve-outs may
give Redco
headroom to incur more debt to make more investments.
If adopted, Fitch expects Redco to have greater investment and
financial
flexibility to expand its scale in light of the improving
operating environment
and liquidity easing in China. However, Redco's rating may be
pressured in the
event that expansion compromises leverage to the extent that net
debt/adjusted
inventory is sustained above 50%, and contracted sales/total
debt sustained
below 1.0x.
Major proposed amendments of the indenture include:
- Lowering the fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement to not
less than 2.75x
from not less than 3.00x;
- increasing the purchase money indebtedness basket from 20% to
30% of total
assets;
- carving out third-party interest expense guaranteed by Redco
or its restricted
subsidiary from the calculation of consolidated interest
expense; and
- including unrealised fair-value gains and losses as well as
disposal gains of
investment property in the calculation of consolidated EBITDA
and consolidated
net income.
Bond holders have till 22 December to give their consent to the
proposed
amendments.
For a more detailed discussion on Redco's rating, see the update
report on the
company dated 7 December 2015 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
