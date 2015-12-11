(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect high income per capita, strong
governance
indicators - even in comparison with 'AAA' peers - and a track
record of sound
economic policy implementation.
Economic growth has been robust this year, driven primarily by
investment, and
to a lesser extent, private and public consumption. Over the
first three
quarters of the year, real GDP rose by 3.4%. Fitch estimates
that GDP growth
this year will be 3.2%, outpacing the 'AAA' median of 1.8%. We
expect the
economy will expand at a similar pace (3.0%) over the next two
years.
Strong GDP growth has not yet translated into a sharp fall in
unemployment. We
expect unemployment to fall back only marginally over the
forecast horizon, to
7.2% by 2017, compared with a peer median of 5.7%. Consumer
price inflation (on
the harmonised HICP measure) will rise from 0.7% this year to
2.3% and 2.5% in
2016 and 2017.
The precise impact of a sharp increase in inward migration is
very uncertain.
Data from the Swedish Migration Agency indicate that in the year
to November,
just over 149,000 people had applied for asylum in Sweden -
almost double the
2014 number and around 1.5% of the overall population. In the
short term, it
should boost economic growth through higher government spending,
household
spending, and construction. It will take time to absorb
substantial inflows of
migrants into the labour market; increased mismatch could push
up equilibrium
unemployment and push down average productivity.
The 2016 budget contained expenditure increases (mainly in
investment and higher
social benefits) totalling around SEK24.6bn (around 0.6% of
GDP). These spending
increases were matched by revenue rises, in line with the
krona-for-krona
principle followed by recent Swedish governments. Subsequently,
the government
amended the budget by allocating extra expenditure (totalling
SEK11bn, around
0.3% of GDP) for the refugee crisis. This additional spending
will be financed
by new borrowing, and almost all of it will be directed to
raising grants to
local governments.
Overall, we estimate the general government deficit to be 0.8%
of GDP this year,
down from 1.7% in 2014. We then expect the deficit to fall back
at a slower
pace, reaching 0.4% of GDP by 2017. The general government debt
to GDP ratio was
44.8% at end-2014. We expect the debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to
just over 41% by
2017, slightly below the peer group median (43.5%).
Strong growth in incomes and moderate consumption growth have
led to a further
rise in the savings ratio. In the four quarters to 3Q15, the
savings ratio
averaged 15.0% up from 14.6% in the four quarters to 3Q14. High
private savings
and low public deficits translate to current account surpluses.
We estimate that
the current account this year will average 6.6% of GDP - in line
with the 'AAA'
median - and expect it to fall back slightly over the next two
years.
Despite the recent strength in residential investment, house
prices have
continued rising (+15.1% on an annual basis in the 10 months to
October), pushed
up by strong real incomes growth and low interest rates. The
household debt to
income ratio has risen further, to 175.5% in 2Q15, up from
171.1% a year
earlier. Fitch believes that high household indebtedness
presents a risk to the
macroeconomic outlook in Sweden.
The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the
economy, and is
inter-linked and concentrated, with the four major banking
groups' assets
(including overseas) amounting to around 350% of GDP. Swedish
banks are
well-capitalised (the four major groups had an average Common
Equity Tier 1
capital ratio of 18.4% at 3Q15) and have lower funding costs
than many European
peers. At the same time, they are structurally more reliant on
wholesale
funding, leaving them vulnerable to market funding shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure
on the ratings
include:
-A severe macroeconomic shock - potentially originating in the
household sector
- leading to a pronounced deterioration in the public finances
through higher
deficits, rising debt and lower GDP growth.
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system could
translate into pressure on the sovereign rating, given the
relative size of the
banking sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Swedish authorities remain committed to
the current
fiscal policy framework.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes on average a
primary balance of
0.9% of GDP, trend GDP growth of 2.5%, GDP deflator growth of
1.8%, and a
nominal effective interest rate of 1.9%. On the basis of these
assumptions, the
government debt to GDP ratio would fall back to 26.6% by 2024.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
Associate Analyst
+44 20 3530 1795
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
